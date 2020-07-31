The 2020 Emmy Awards nominees have been revealed, and now the Television Academy voters will decide what is the most outstanding television of the last calendar year. Netflix reigns supreme with the most nominations, but the streamer face big competition from HBO, Amazon, and Hulu — not to mention a surprise nod for Disney+'s The Mandalorian in the Best Drama Series category.

Thanks to a new rule, the Emmy categories have expanded to allow for more nominees, which means there's more to watch than ever. This is a guide for everyone who wants to feel caught up going into the award ceremony and scream righteously at the TV if your favorites aren't awarded for their hard work. TV Guide has compiled the list of Emmy nominees and where you can stream them right now so you're ready for the big night. You can scroll to find each nominee by category or press CTRL+F (Command+F for Macs) and search for a title you wish to binge. 

The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Happy streaming, and may the odds be ever in your favorite show's favor. 

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)


Drama Categories

Jeremy Strong, <em>Succession</em>Jeremy Strong, Succession

Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

The Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Killing Eve
Where to Stream: Hulu, Sling TV, FuboTV (Season 3 not available)

The Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Ozark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Stranger Things
Where to Stream: Netflix

Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason BatemanOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. BrownThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Steve CarellThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Brian CoxSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Billy Porter, Pose
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jeremy StrongSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Olivia ColmanThe Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jodie ComerKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Laura LinneyOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sandra OhKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not available)

ZendayaEuphoria
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo EspositoBetter Call Saul
Where to Stream: Netflix (Season 5 not yet available)

Bradley WhitfordThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Mark DuplassThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Nicholas BraunSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Kieran Culkin, Succession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Matthew MacFadyenSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jeffrey WrightWestworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura DernBig Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Meryl StreepBig Little Lies
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Helena Bonham CarterThe Crown
Where to Stream: Netflix

Samira WileyThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Fiona ShawKilling Eve
Where to Stream: HuluSling TVFuboTV (Season 3 not available)

Julia GarnerOzark
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sarah SnookSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Thandie NewtonWestworld
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew ScottBlack Mirror
Where to Stream: Netflix

Giancarlo EspositoThe Mandalorian
Where to Stream: Disney+

Martin ShortThe Morning Show
Where to Stream: Apple TV+

Jason BatemanThe Outsider
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

James CromwellSuccession
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Ron Cephas JonesThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TVFubo TV


Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis BledelThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Cicely TysonHow to Get Away with Murder
Where to Stream: Hulu, Netflix

Laverne CoxOrange Is the New Black
Where to Stream: Netflix

Harriet WalterSuccession  
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Cherry JonesThe Handmaid's Tale
Where to Stream: Hulu

Phylicia RashadThis Is Us
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Peacock, Sling TVFubo TV


Comedy Categories

Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, <em>The Good Place</em>Kristen Bell and William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, Fubo, Sling 

Insecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

The Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Schitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

What We Do in the Shadows
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu, Sling TV


Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Andersonblack-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu

Don CheadleBlack Monday
Where to Stream: Showtime, Showtime Anytime

Ted DansonThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Michael DouglasThe Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Eugene LevySchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Ramy YoussefRamy
Where to Stream: Hulu


Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina ApplegateDead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rachel BrosnahanThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Linda CardelliniDead to Me
Where to Stream: Netflix

Catherine O'HaraSchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed

Issa RaeInsecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Tracee Ellis Rossblack-ish
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu


Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre BraugherBrooklyn Nine-Nine
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu

William Jackson HarperThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Alan ArkinThe Kominsky Method
Where to Stream: Netflix

Sterling K. BrownThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Tony ShalhoubThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Mahershala AliRamy
Where to Stream: Hulu

Kenan ThompsonSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Dan LevySchitt's Creek 
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed


Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty GilpinGLOW
Where to Stream: Netflix

D'Arcy CardenThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Yvonne OrjiInsecure
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Alex BorsteinThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Marin HinkleThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Kate McKinnonSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Cecily StrongSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Annie MurphySchitt's Creek
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, Netflix, CW Seed


Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Luke KirbyThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Dev PatelModern Love
Where to Stream: Amazon 

Adam DriverSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Eddie MurphySaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Brad PittSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV


Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela BassettA Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Maya RudolphThe Good Place
Where to Stream: NBC, Hulu, Netflix, FuboSling

Wanda SykesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Where to Stream: Amazon

Bette MidlerThe Politician
Where to Stream: Netflix

Maya RudolphSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV

Phoebe Waller-BridgeSaturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV


Limited Series or Television Movie

Cate Blanchett, <em>Mrs. America</em>Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu

Mrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Unbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix

Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Television Movie

American Son
Where to Stream: Netflix

Bad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
Where to Stream: Netflix

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Where to Stream: Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix


Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy IronsWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Hugh JackmanBad Education
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Paul MescalNormal People
Where to Stream: Hulu

Jeremy PopeHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Mark RuffaloI Know This Much Is True
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate BlanchettMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Shira HaasUnorthodox
Where to Stream: Netflix

Regina KingWatchmen 
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Octavia SpencerSelf-Made: Inspired by the Life of C.J. Walker
Where to Stream: Netflix

Kerry WashingtonLittle Fires Everywhere
Where to Stream: Hulu


Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermottHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jim ParsonsHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Titus BurgessUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Where to Stream: Netflix

Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Jovan AdepoWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Louis Gossett Jr.Watchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Holland TaylorHollywood
Where to Stream: Netflix

Uzo AdubaMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Margo MartindaleMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Tracey UllmanMrs. America
Where to Stream: FX on Hulu

Toni ColletteUnbelievable
Where to Stream: Netflix

Jean SmartWatchmen
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Variety and Talk Series Categories

<em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah</em>The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Drunk History
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, Hulu

Saturday Night Live
Where to Stream: NBC, Peacock, HuluSling TV, Fubo TV


Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Where to Stream: Comedy Central, YouTube TVFubo, Sling TV

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Where to Stream: HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live
Where to Stream: ABC, Hulu, YouTube TV

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max

Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Where to Stream: CBS All Access, YouTube TV, AmazonFubo TV


Reality Programming Categories

Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, <em>Queer Eye</em>Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Bruley, Queer Eye

Competition Series

The Masked Singer
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Hulu, Tubi, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

Nailed It!
Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

Top Chef
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV

The Voice
Where to Stream: NBC, Fubo TV


Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Where to Stream: Amazon, YouTube TV

Love Is Blind
Where to Stream: Netflix

Queer Eye
Where to Stream: Netflix

Shark Tank
Where to Stream: HuluFubo TV, YouTube TV

A Very Brady Renovation
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo


Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Where to Stream: Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo

Cheer
Where to Stream: Netflix

Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up
Where to Stream: Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Where to Stream: Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo 

We're Here
Where to Stream: HBO, HBO Max


Animated Programming Categories

Big MouthBig Mouth

Animated Program

Big Mouth
Where to Stream: Netflix

Bob's Burgers
Where to Stream: FOX NowHulu, YouTube TV, Fubo TV

BoJack Horseman
Where to Stream: Netflix

Rick and Morty
Where to Stream: Hulu, HBO Max, Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The Simpsons
Where to Stream: FOX Now, Disney+HuluSling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

Additional reporting by Diane Gordon.