X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox Live on September 1

The Texas Rangers take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

On September 1 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NESN and Bally Sports Southwest.

Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox

  • When: September 1 at 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), NESN and Bally Sports Southwest
  • Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.