How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Live on Jun 4

On Jun 4 at 1:35 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Bally Sports Sun.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Jun 4 at 1:35 PM ET

TV: NESN and Bally Sports Sun

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Red Sox, check out our Red Sox streaming guide.

In Tampa Bay, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Rays, check out our Rays streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.