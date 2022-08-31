X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live on September 1

The Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

On September 1 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Detroit and Root Sports Northwest.

Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers

  • When: September 1 at 1:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Detroit and Root Sports Northwest
  • Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.