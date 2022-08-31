How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers Live on September 1

Join or Sign In
The Seattle Mariners take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park
On September 1 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Detroit and Root Sports Northwest.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.
In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.