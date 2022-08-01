Live from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Ric Flair, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, stepped inside of the ring for the last time at Ric Flair's Last Match. On the heels of SummerSlam weekend, the self-proclaimed "Stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun" ended his legendary career teaming with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and iconic Flair impressionist Jay Lethal.

To build up the event, the Ric Flair: The Last Match three-part docuseries, which is available to watch for free, featured traditional wrestling storylines to build tension between Flair and Lethal. The series features narration by Darius Rucker, a glimpse into Flair's personal battles with alcoholism and the death of his son Reid, and Lethal, who was Flair's training partner, turning heel and attacking him.

Wrestlers from the following promotions were featured on the show: All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Black Label Pro (BLP), DDT Pro-Wrestling (DDT), Future Stars of Wrestling (FSW), Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), Progress Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Revolver (PWR), Ring of Honor (ROH), Terminus: Modern Age Grappling, and WWE. This marks the first time since 2000 that all major American wrestling promotions have collaborated for a single show. However, Flair's daughter and soothing storyteller, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, was not shown to be in attendance to watch her husband and father team up in the main event.

Ric Flair's Last Match Card

The event was promoted by Jim Crockett Promotions, which is where Ric Flair made a name for himself in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) before it transitioned to WCW. After a nearly 50-year career, the "Dirtiest Player in the Game" concluded his career headlining a loaded 11-match card. Check out the full card, below.

Bunkhouse Battle Royale: Adam Priest vs. Big Damo vs. Brian Myers vs. Bully Ray vs. Crimson vs. Crowbar vs. Gringo Loco vs. James Storm vs. Kal Herro vs. Komander vs. Rickey Shane Page vs. Sinn Bodhi vs. Wolfie D vs. TBA (Winner takes home bronze cowboy boot)

Singles Match: Ren Narita vs. Yuya Uemura

Commentary Teams

Like the wrestlers performing on the show, the commentary team at Ric Flair's Last Match represented various promotions. The announced commentators for the show include: Ian Riccaboni (ROH, NJPW), Joe Dombrowski and Dave Prazak (MLW), Carlos Cabrera and Hugo Savinovich (Spanish announce team), Scott D'amore (Impact Wrestling), and AEW's Tony Schiavone and JCP's David Crockett will call the main event.

You can find out how to watch the replay of Ric Flar's Last Match, below.

When to Watch

Ric Flair's Last Match is a PPV event that fans can stream via FITE. The Ric Flair's Last Match: PreShow is now available to stream on FITE's YouTube page.

The main show was a PPV event and is available to purchase on FITE.

Flair's match capped off a three-day weekend that featured a roast, live shows, podcasts from other wrestling stars, and more. FITE aired the following schedule of events:

Day 1: Friday, July 29

9:00 p.m. ET - The Roast of Ric Flair

Day 2: Saturday, July 30

10:00 a.m. ET - The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

11:45 a.m. ET - Insight with Chris Van Vliet featuring Claudio Castagnoli

1:30 p.m. ET - The Sessions with Renee Paquette featuring Bryan Danielson

3:15 p.m. ET - One Last Ride for the Horsemen

5:00 p.m. ET - 30 Years Later with Bret "The Hitman" Hart (SummerSlam '92 Celebration)

Day 3: Sunday, July 31

10:00 a.m. ET - Foley is Pod

11:45 a.m. ET - Saraya: Turning the Page

1:35 p.m. ET - Kliq This with Kevin Nash

3:15 p.m. ET - What's NeXt? with Johnny Gargano

5:00 p.m. ET - The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

7:00 p.m. ET - Ric Flair's Last Match

How to Watch

FITE is the streaming home of the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event replay. Fans will have a few different options to choose from to watch the Nature Boy compete in his retirement match and the events taking place across all three days.

With the Full Final Match Bundle, viewers can watch the replay of every show and event listed above and you'll receive an exclusive ring used canvas piece in a Commemorative Limited Edition plaque. Click on one of the links below to order the replay of the event.

