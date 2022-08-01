This past Saturday, when the WWE Superstars stepped in between the ropes, it was the first time WWE SummerSlam was held in July and it was the first WWE PPV event without Vince McMahon serving as the company's Chairman and CEO. McMahon announced his retirement via Twitter on July 22, just a week before the 35th edition of the event.

The 2021 event was the highest-grossing SummerSlam of all time, but this year's event in Music City is looking to have a higher note. The event was headlined by an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns (c) which saw a tractor for the first time. As two of the promotion's biggest draws, the pair have had a long history inside of the ring with Reigns winning their latest title match at WrestleMania, which unified the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship.

Originally, a singles match between Riddle and Seth "Freakin" Rollins was scheduled for the premium live event; however, it was canceled due to Riddle suffering an injury; however, Riddle still made an appearance at the event.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Match Card

There were 8 matches scheduled inside of the squared circle at this year's SummerSlam with 5 title bouts on the card. The "Biggest Party of the Summer" was one of the wrestling conglomerate's most anticipated shows of the year and you can check out the full card, below.

Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Brock Lesnar

When to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 Replay

The replay of SummerSlam 2022 is available to stream on Peacock.

A replay of the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Show is available to stream on Peacock, WWE.com, and their social media channels.

How to Watch WWE SummerSlam 2022 Replay

Peacock is the exclusive home of the award-winning WWE Network. Fans can watch all of the action inside of the squared circle with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to their favorite WWE Superstars, but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

