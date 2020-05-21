The annual Red Nose Day charity event is almost here, and it's shaping up to be a star-studded affair. Considering the era of social distancing, it will probably look a little different this year, but Comic Relief US is still working to raise money for children living in poverty through the televised benefit. This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will host the special, which you can catch on NBC on Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c.

The evening will kick off with Celebrity Escape Room, where Jack Black has set out to put stars like Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Adam Scott through the very familiar torture of trying to find their way out of an escape room (which seems to just be in Black's actual house.) After that, it'll be a night of music, comedy, and documentary shorts, all in honor of raising awareness for the millions of kids across America and all over the world who have had their lives altered by poverty.

Take a breath before you start trying to read off the lengthy list of A-list names participating, which includes: Julia Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Paul Rudd, Jennifer Garner, Sarah Silverman, 5 Seconds of Summer, Elizabeth Banks, Joel McHale, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, and Susan Kelechi-Watson were recently announced. They'll be joined by Bryan Cranston, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, Milo Ventimiglia, OneRepublic, Jim Gaffigan, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and the bluegrass band the Steep Canyon Rangers, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Ellie Goulding, Tony Hale, Noah Jupe, and Adrienne Warren.

While you can usually pick up a red nose when you're also stocking up on household essentials at your local Walgreens, this year things are understandably getting a little more virtual. You can go full clown in the privacy of your own home by downloading a digital red nose at NosesOn.com when you donate to Comic Relief US.

Red Nose Day airs on Thursday, May 21 at 8/7c on NBC.