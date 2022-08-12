How to Watch Premier League Week 2 Live Without Cable

After a competitive opening weekend, the 2022-23 Premier League season heads into Week 2 with a thrilling weekend of matches. This week's highlight features Harry Kane and Tottenham traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Raheem Sterling and Chelsea. Both teams opened the season with wins but only won will leave this week's London Derby undefeated.

You can find out how to watch all of the Premier League Week 2 matches, below.

When to Watch

The 2021-2022 Premier League season will open with 10 games across 3 days on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Check out the full schedule, below.

Premier League Week 2 Schedule Date Time (ET) Match Where to Watch Sat., Aug. 13 7:30 a.m. Aston Villa v. Everton USA Network Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Bournemouth USA Network Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Southampton v. Leeds United Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Arsenal v. Leicester City Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Brighton & Hove Albion v. Newcastle Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Fulham Peacock Sat., Aug. 13 12:30 p.m. Brentford v. Manchester United NBC, Peacock Sun., Aug. 14 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. West Ham USA Network Sun., Aug. 14 11:30 a.m. Chelsea v. Tottenham USA Network Mon., Aug. 15 3 p.m. Liverpool v. Crystal Palace USA Network

How to Watch Premier League Games Live

Cord cutters can catch all of the live action of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network, which can be found on all major streaming services, and Peacock.

Premier League Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Premier League on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $69.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and USA Network. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 75 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the Premier League and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $49.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $40 over two months.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock





Watch live Premier League games on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch the Premier League on fuboTV





For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the Premier League on Hulu + Live TV





On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the Premier League on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the live games on USA Network, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

Watch the Premier League on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Premier League on NBC and USA Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

