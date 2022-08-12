X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch Premier League Week 2 Live Without Cable

The Premier League heads into Week 2. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain

After a competitive opening weekend, the 2022-23 Premier League season heads into Week 2 with a thrilling weekend of matches. This week's highlight features Harry Kane and Tottenham traveling to Stamford Bridge to take on Raheem Sterling and Chelsea. Both teams opened the season with wins but only won will leave this week's London Derby undefeated.

You can find out how to watch all of the Premier League Week 2 matches, below.

When to Watch

The 2021-2022 Premier League season will open with 10 games across 3 days on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock. Check out the full schedule, below.

Premier League Week 2 Schedule

Date Time (ET)MatchWhere to Watch
Sat., Aug. 13 7:30 a.m.Aston Villa v. EvertonUSA Network
Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m.Manchester City v. BournemouthUSA Network
Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m.Southampton v. Leeds UnitedPeacock
Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m.Arsenal v. Leicester CityPeacock
Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m.Brighton & Hove Albion v. NewcastlePeacock
Sat., Aug. 13 10 a.m.Wolverhampton Wanderers v. FulhamPeacock
Sat., Aug. 13 12:30 p.m.Brentford v. Manchester UnitedNBC, Peacock
Sun., Aug. 14 9 a.m.Nottingham Forest v. West HamUSA Network
Sun., Aug. 14 11:30 a.m.Chelsea v. TottenhamUSA Network
Mon., Aug. 15 3 p.m.Liverpool v. Crystal PalaceUSA Network

How to Watch Premier League Games Live

Cord cutters can catch all of the live action of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network, which can be found on all major streaming services, and Peacock.

Premier League Channels


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
NBC
USA Network

Watch the Premier League on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!) 

For $69.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and USA Network. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 75 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the Premier League and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $49.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $40 over two months.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the Premier League on Peacock

Watch live Premier League games on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Watch on Peacock

Watch the Premier League on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch on fuboTV

Watch the Premier League on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live Premier League matches on NBC and USA Network and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the Premier League on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the Premier League on NBC and USA Network. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the live games on USA Network, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR,  and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch the Premier League on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the Premier League on NBC and USA Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.    