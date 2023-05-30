How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live on May 30

On May 30 at 9:45 PM ET, the San Francisco Giants will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), NBCS BA and ATT SportsNet-PIT.

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Giants, check out our Giants streaming guide.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Pirates, check out our Pirates streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.