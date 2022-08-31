How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 31

Join or Sign In
The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field
On August 31 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.