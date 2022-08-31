X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to customize your TV listings

Continue with Facebook Continue with email

By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 31

The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field

TV Guide Logo
TV Guide Editors

On August 31 at 2:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • When: August 31 at 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.