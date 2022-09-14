How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on September 14

On September 14 at 12:35 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.