Golf's biggest names compete at the 122nd United States Open Championship for a chance at a winner's share of $2.25 million of the $12.5 million purse, the largest of the four major championships.

1988 was the last time the U.S. Open was hosted at The Country Club, and this year's event is the fourth time (1913, 1963) the championship has taken place at the venue. 2021 winner Jon Rahm will return to take on Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, and more across the four-day tournament.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 U.S. Open without cable, below.

How to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open

USOpen.com, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC will combine to cover all of the live-action from this year's U.S. Open. There are plenty of ways to watch every tee-off at this year's event without paying for cable.

2022 U.S. Open Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 U.S. Open Live for Free

The US Open's official website will broadcast all of the 2022 U.S. Open for free without any sign-in authentication. Viewers will have the option to select Featured Groups or Featured Holes throughout the event for a personalized experience.

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 U.S. Open by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $54.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and USA Network. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the U.S. Open and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $54.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $30 over two months.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, USA Network, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the tournament on NBC and USA Network, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get $10 off your first month.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the U.S. Open on NBC and USA Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Peacock



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.



Other Ways to Watch the 2022 U.S. Open



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on USGA OnDemand app, and NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, with sign-in authentication.

2022 U.S. Open Schedule

First Round - Thursday, June 16 Time (ET) Where to Watch 6:45-9:30 AM Peacock 7:25 AM-7:00 PM USOpen.com 9:30 AM-2:00 PM USA Network 2:00-5:00 PM NBC 5:00-7:00 PM USA Network 7:00-8:00 PM Peacock

Second Round - Friday, June 17 Time (ET) Where to Watch 6:45-9:30 AM Peacock 7:25 AM-7:00 PM USOpen.com 9:30 AM-4:00 PM USA Network 4:00-7:00 PM NBC 7:00-8:00 PM NBC

Third Round - Saturday, June 18 Time (ET) Where to Watch 9:00 AM-7:00 PM USOpen.com 10:00 AM -12:00 PM Peacock 12:00-8:00 PM NBC

Fourth Round - Sunday, June 19 Time (ET) Where to Watch 9:00-10:00 AM Peacock 9:00-6:00 PM USOpen.com 10:00 AM-12:00 PM USA Network 12:00-7:00 PM NBC

