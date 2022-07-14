How to Watch PGA Tour: The Open Championship Without Cable on July 14

As the fourth and final major of the PGA Tour, The Open Championship will see Tiger Woods make his highly-anticipated return at St. Andrews in Scotland. Also known as the British Open, founded in 1860, the tournament is the oldest golf tournament in the world and will have a substantial purse of $14 million with $2.5 million awarded to the winner.

Woods won't be the only superstar competing at the 150th edition of the event, as Rory McIlroy, Tom Watson, and Nick Faldo are expected to join him in Scotland. 2021 winner Collin Morikawa will be returning to defend his crown.

Find out how to watch all of the action at The Open Championship, below.

Today's Schedule

The first round of The Open tees off today. You can find out the full schedule at the bottom of this post.

First Round - Thursday, July 14 Time (ET) Where to Watch 1:30-4:00 AM Peacock 3:00 AM-3:00 PM TheOpen.com 4:00 AM-3:00 PM USA Network 3:00-4:00 PM Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 British Open

TheOpen.com, Peacock, USA Network, and NBC will combine to cover all of the live-action from this year's British Open. There are plenty of ways to watch every tee-off at this year's event without paying for cable.

2022 British Open Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ USA Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 British Open Live for Free

The Open's official website will broadcast all of the 2022 British Open for free without any sign-in authentication. Viewers will have the option to select Featured Groups or Featured Holes throughout the event for a personalized experience.

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 British Open by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 British Open on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $54.99/mo., the Entertainment package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and USA Network. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 65 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the British Open and more with a 5-day free trial and get the DIRECTV STREAM Entertainment package for $54.99 for the first two months, which is a savings of $30 over two months.

Watch the 2022 British Open on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's British Open on NBC and USA Network via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 British Open on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, USA Network, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2022 British Open on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch coverage of the British Open on NBC and USA Network. For $35 per month, a Sling Blue subscription, allows you to watch the tournament on NBC and USA Network, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get $10 off your first month.

Watch the 2022 British Open on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the British Open on NBC and USA Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2022 British Open on Peacock

Watch The Open on Peacock. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

Other Ways to Watch the 2022 British Open

Tournament coverage will be available to stream on The Open app, and on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app, with sign-in authentication.

2022 British Open Schedule

Second Round - Friday, July 15 Time (ET) Where to Watch 1:30-4:00 AM Peacock 3:00 AM-3:00 PM TheOpen.com 4:00 AM-3:00 PM USA Network 3:00-4:00 PM Peacock

Third Round - Saturday, July 16 Time (ET) Where to Watch 5:00-7:00 AM USA Network 6:00 AM-2:00 PM TheOpen.com 7:00 AM-3:00 PM NBC

Final Round - Sunday, July 17 Time (ET) Where to Watch 4:00-7:00 AM USA Network 5:00 AM-1:00 PM TheOpen.com 7:00 AM-2:00 PM NBC

