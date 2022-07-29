With the playoffs approaching, the PGA Tour is winding down as the best golfers in the world compete at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 4-day tournament was first staged in 2019 and replaced the Quicken Loans National on the tour's schedule.

As the penultimate event before the playoffs, players will be competing for $1.512 million of the $8.4 million purse. 2021 winner Cameron Davis returns to Detroit for this year's event and is looking to become the first player to win the event twice. He'll be competing against notable players such as Cameron Champ, Jason Day, Tony Finau, Troy Merritt (2021 runner-up), Ryan Palmer, Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Gary Woodland, Harris English, and more.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, July 28

Round starts: 7:00 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Round 2 - Friday, July 29

Round starts: 7:00 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Round 3 - Saturday, July 30

Round starts: 7:3 0 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS

Round 4 - Sunday, July 31

Round starts: 7 :30 a.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS

How to Watch the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic for Free

Catch all of the CBS coverage of the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what CBS channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes CBS and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 90 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic and more with a 5-day free trial.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on CBS, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Golf Channel's coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month and a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Rocket Mortgage Classic on CBS and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on CBS and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Paramount+

Subscribers to Paramount+ Premium can watch the simulcast of CBS coverage of the 3M Open for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

Other Ways to Watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app with sign-in authentication.

