Live from TPC Twin Cities, the 2022 3M Open continues today. Here's how to watch.
The PGA Tour continues, as the best golfers in the world will tee off over the course of 4-days at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. For the fourth consecutive year, TPC Twin Cities will host the event as the PGA Tour's regular season approaches its conclusion with only two events remaining.
With a purse of $7.5 million, $1.35 million will go to the winner, as 2021 champion Cameron Champ looks to defend his title against a slew of notable competitors including Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Stewart Cink, Jason Day, and Ryan Palmer. If Champ can pull off another victory, then he will be the first player to win the event twice since its inception in 2019.
You can find out how to watch the 2022 3M Open without cable, below.
Round starts: 7:45 a.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Live TV Coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock
Round starts: 7:45 a.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Live TV Coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock
Round starts: 8:00 a.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock
Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS
Round starts: 8:00 a.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+
Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock
Live TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on CBS
CBS, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 3M Open. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|CBS
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Golf Channel
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch all of the CBS coverage of the 2022 3M Open by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what CBS channel is available in your area with an antenna.
For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes CBS and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 90 channels, so there's something for everyone.
New and eligible returning subscribers can watch the 3M Open and more with a 5-day free trial.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on CBS, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch Golf Channel's coverage of the 3M Open. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month and a free month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's 3M Open on CBS and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on CBS and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.
For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.
Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.
Subscribers to Paramount+ Premium can watch the simulcast of CBS coverage of the 3M Open for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.
Peacock will be streaming all of the Golf Channel coverage throughout the 4-day tournament. Fans can stream all of Peacock's 3M Open coverage with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the tournament, but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.
Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, the NBC Sports app, CBSSports.com, and the CBS Sports app with sign-in authentication.
