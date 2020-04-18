Lady Gaga is joining forces with other major celebrities like Paul McCartney and Lizzo for a good cause: One World: Together at Home, a special TV event celebrating community healthcare workers that will also raise funds to support the World Health Organization's global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than one million people worldwide and shut down events and businesses.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert, the fundraiser, which is set to air Saturday, April 18 from 8-10 p.m ET, will be broadcast across ABC, NBC, and CBS. It will also air globally on BET and MTV in more than 180 countries, and on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, PopTV, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S. Internationally, it will be broadcast on Channel 5 in the U.K., Network 10 in Australia, and Telefe in Argentina.

Proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is backed by the U.N. Foundation, to help healthcare workers receive essential supplies while caring for COVID-19 patients, as well as funding local charities that provide goods, shelter, and care to the most vulnerable.

Lady Gaga is curating the event, and in addition to appearances from McCartney and Lizzo, it will also include appearances by Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Idris and Sabrina Elba, David Beckham, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, FINNEAS, J Balvin, Lang Lang, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan. Several friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to inspire joy.

If you don't have access to the aforementioned main networks and still want to watch, the special will air far and wide: It will also be broadcast on ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com, NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, USA, and iHeartMedia, as well as Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will air the program on Sunday, April 19. Additional international broadcasters include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE.

Of course, if you prefer to watch things digitally, the special will be available via a number of streaming and online platforms too, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube, and more. The streaming broadcast will feature additional artists and performances from all over the globe.

In addition to honoring those on the front lines, the special will also educate viewers on the risks that come with contracting the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, along with prevention tips and info on the global response to this pandemic through interviews with experts from the WHO and healthcare workers in the field.

You can go to www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to learn more.