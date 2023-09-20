How to Watch New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins Live on Sep 20

On Sep 20 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, Bally Sports Florida and SNY.

New York Mets vs. Miami Marlins

When: Sep 20 at 6:40 PM ET

TV: FS1, Bally Sports Florida and SNY

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Marlins, check out our Marlins streaming guide.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the Mets, check out our Mets streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Miami Marlins and New York Mets local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.