Get your noisemakers and goofy glasses ready because New Year's Eve is almost here! Pretty soon, we'll be saying goodbye (or good riddance, depending) to 2019 and hello to 2020. If you're planning to watch along as the ball drops in Times Square, we're here to help! We've rounded up all of the tune-in options available through television, streaming, and mobile devices this year, starting with the official live-stream for watching the ball drop online, which you can find on TimesSquareNYC.org.

The Times Square event is hosted by actor Jonathan Bennett and street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassell, with musical performances by X Ambassadors, a cultural dance performance by the Sino-American Friendship Association, and a military salute performed by the USO Show Troupe.

Here's a rundown of all the ways you can join the celebration from home and ring in the new year with cheer.

MOBILE AND ONLINE :

If you're out and about and watching on your phone is your only option, no problem. Times Square has put together a live, commercial-free, mobile webcast available at TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net, as well as on Facebook and Twitter. The webcast begins at 6/5c and ends at 12:15/11:15c.

BROADCAST TV SPECIALS :

For those who want to catch that ball drop on an even bigger screen, there are also several television specials airing on New Year's Eve that will feature their own hosts and running commentaries about the year ahead.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Time: 8/7c

How to watch: ABC, ABC Go

What to expect: Ryan Seacrest returns for his 15th turn as host of ABC's New Year's Eve celebration, with Lucy Hale joining him in Times Square this year. Fans can expect to see performances from Sam Hunt, BTS, Post Malone, and more from New York, while the Jonas Brothers will sing live from Miami after the ball drop. Meanwhile, Pose star Billy Porter will host the Central Standard Time show from New Orleans' French Quarter, with Sheryl Crow and Usher performing. Ciara will step in for the west coast's festivities again, with Dua Lipa as a special guest for that show.

New Year's Eve Live

Time: 8/7c

How to watch: CNN, CNNGo

What to expect: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will once again co-host CNN's year-end celebration from Times Square, with CNN's Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon leading the Central Standard Time countdown from Nashville's Music City Midnight Celebration. Performers for the evening include Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, and actress Dulcé Sloan. Stephanie Elam, Randi Kaye, Richard Quest, Bill Weir and Gary Tuchman will appear at locations across the country, including the Brady Bunch House and Key West.

Fox New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square

Time: 8-10 p.m. ET for the first half and 11 - 12:30 p.m. ET for the second half

How to watch: Fox, Fox Live

What to expect: Steve Harvey returns to his hosting duties for this show, which remains in New York this year. Maria Menounos and football star Rob Gronkowski will co-host, and musical performers for the show include LL Cool J, DJ Z-Trip, Village People (which will attempt to break the record for world's largest "YMCA" dance during their performance), The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers, and more. Harvey will also be joined by celebrity guests including Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan, and WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns, who will participate in an exclusive WWE match.

NBC's New Years Eve 2020

Time: 10-11 p.m. ET/PT for the first half and 11:30-12:30 p.m. ET/PT for the second half

How to watch: NBC, NBC.com/live

What to expect: Carson Daly will return to co-host NBC's Times Square celebration alongside Julianne Hough, with Stephen "tWitch" Boss as correspondent. Performers for the evening include X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, Julianne Hough, Ne-Yo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and The Roots.