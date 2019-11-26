Ryan Seacrest will have a new partner on hand for the ball drop this year. Actress Lucy Hale will join Seacrest as co-host for ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, while Pose star Billy Porter will host the countdown party in New Orleans, and Ciara will return to host the Los Angeles countdown party.

As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I'm so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me," Seacrest said in a statement, per Deadline. "It's going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone!"

Hale hosted the show in New Orleans last year, while Ciara has headed up the West Coast side festivities since 2017. This will mark Seacrest's 15th consecutive year as host, after he took over for Dick Clark in 2005. Jenny McCarthy was Seacrest's co-host for a decade, but McCarthy announced in October that she would be skipping this year's show to work on The Masked Singer's third season and spending time with her son.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8/7c on ABC.