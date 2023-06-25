How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Live on Jun 25

Join or Sign In
The Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park
On Jun 25 at 1:40 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports North.
In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Tigers, check out our Tigers streaming guide.
In Minnesota, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Twins, check out our Twins streaming guide.
Fans who live outside of the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.
