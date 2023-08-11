How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox Live on Aug 11

On Aug 11 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Wisconsin.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox

When: Aug 11 at 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV. For more ways to watch the White Sox, check out our White Sox streaming guide.

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Brewers, check out our Brewers streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.