The 2022/2023 NFL season is here and we're letting you know how to watch the Los Angeles Rams live without cable, using a live TV streaming service, along with apps to keep an eye on game scores when you aren't watching on TV.

How to Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live

Most NFL games in 2022/2023 will air on CBS (AFC) and Fox (NFC). This season, Sunday Night Football will air on NBC and stream on Peacock, Monday Night Football will air on ESPN, and Thursday Night Football will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

NFL Channels on Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ NFL Network

✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

*available in select markets

Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on NFL+

Throughout the season, the NFL's new app, NFL+, will be streaming live NFL games and replays. Starting at $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, the NFL+ app offers live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices, live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live game audio, and a library of on-demand content.



Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99, including all the locals you'll need for NFL games - ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC - and ESPN. A subscription also includes unlimited DVR and you can watch on an unlimited number of screens. DIRECTV STREAM has a 5 day free trial.



Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on fuboTV



With fuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, you can sign up for the $69.99 per month Pro plan to get access to ESPN and NFL Network, as well as your locals - ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. You'll also get MLB Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Fight Network, and more, plus an optional Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month for more sports content between NFL games. The Pro plan includes over 100 channels, unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space.



Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, you can watch NFL games on your local ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network for $69.99 per month with the base plan. Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup. There's also an option to get even more channels with the sports add-on for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live has unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on Sling TV



With Sling TV, you'll be able to watch nationally televised games on ESPN and NFL Network with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $50 per month. Subscribers in select areas will also have access to their local Fox and NBC channels. Sling comes with 50 hours of DVR storage and with Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you'll be able to watch on u to 4 screens simultaneously.



Watch Los Angeles Rams Games Live on YouTube TV



With a YouTube TV subscription, you'll be able to watch live NFL games on your local ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC channels and ESPN and NFL Network for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you'll never miss a game.



Thursday Night Football on Prime Video



With an Amazon Prime subscription for $14.99 per month, football fans can watch Thursday Night Football this season. A subscription will also give you access to Prime Music, Prime Video, and much more. If you're not interested in the extras, Prime Video is also available as a standalone service for just $8.99 per month. Read more about streaming Thursday Night Football here.



Sunday Night Football on Peacock



Along with NBC, Peacock will be home to Sunday Night Football which NFL fans can stream throughout the season live with a Peacock Premium subscription for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year. Read more about streaming Sunday Night Football here.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

