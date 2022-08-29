How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Live on August 29

On August 29 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Spectrum SportsNet LA.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins

When: August 29 at 6:40 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Spectrum SportsNet LA

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet LA, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.