How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live on Jun 14

On Jun 14 at 8:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports West.

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Rangers, check out our Rangers streaming guide.

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Angels, check out our Angels streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.