As we approach the final weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign cycle, incumbent vice president Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will soon take the stage for their first and only vice presidential debate before the election, which takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and is already underway in some states. The debate, which is set for Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9/8c, will take place at the University of Utah and will be moderated by USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page. All of the major broadcast networks are set to cover the event, including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and PBS.

The event comes off the heels of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee. In light of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after his debate with Biden, and the subsequent diagnoses of several prominent Trump allies, the debate commission — the committee that oversees the debates — has announced that they would be making format changes to the debate format in order to protect the health of the candidates. When Pence and Harris take the stage on Wednesday, they will keep a 12 foot distance (instead of the 7 feet Trump and Biden had between them) and remain seated throughout the evening.

Trump, who is currently being treated at Walter Reed hospital, revealed early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. His campaign team has not yet commented on how the diagnosis might affect the remaining two debates with Biden. As of now, both events are still scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22, respectively. Meanwhile, Pence, Biden, and Harris have all tested negative for COVID-19, ensuring that the first vice presidential debate will proceed as planned.

So how can you tune in for the 2020 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris? Below you will find network-specific tune-in information for the debate, and we will continue to update this as more information is provided. In the meantime, don't forget to head here for more details on all of the upcoming debates, including when they'll take place and which topics will be discussed.





ABC News

ABC News: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 special coverage will begin at 9/8c on ABC. A livestream of the debate from ABC News' YouTube channel is embedded above.





CBS News

CBS will also broadcast the debate live, starting at 9/8c, and on its YouTube channel. BET will also broadcast CBS's coverage at 9/8c.





C-SPAN

C-SPAN will also air the debate, with coverage beginning at 8/7c, with a livestream available on its YouTube channel.





CNN

CNN's vice presidential debate coverage will begin at 7/6c with a Debate Night in America special.





Fox

Fox's Democracy 2020: Vice Presidential Debate coverage begins at 9/8c.





MSNBC

MSNBC's VP debate pre-show begins at 8/7c.





NBC

NBC's 2020 Vice Presidential Debate: NBC News Special will begin its live coverage with anchor Chuck Todd at 8/7c.





PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour's coverage of the vice presidential debate will begin at 6/5c with its nightly broadcast and an hour of election-related programming. Beginning at 8/7c, NewsHour's Daniel Bush will host a digital pre-show focusing on what to expect from the debate and key issues with the election cycle. PBS will also livestream its debate coverage on YouTube.