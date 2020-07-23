Update 7/23/20: President Obama and Vice President Biden: A Socially Distanced Conversation is now available to watch online. The conversation, which reunites former President Barack Obama with former Vice President Joe Biden marks the first time the two have appeared together in person since Biden announced his candidacy for president.

You can check out the video on Biden's Twitter and Facebook pages, along with Obama's Twitter and Facebook pages. The feed is also embedded below.

Folks, I sat down with my friend President @BarackObama to discuss the significant moment we're in, who we are as a nation, and how we can build back better. Watch our full conversation: https://t.co/n2P71Le1oH — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 23, 2020

Previously 7/22/20: Former co-workers Joe Biden and Barack Obama have reunited for a socially distant conversation, and you'll soon be able to watch it in its entirety very soon. On Wednesday morning, the Biden campaign released a short teaser video of the discussion, which will stream on both of their social platforms on Thursday, July 23.

In the teaser, the two can be seen showing up separately, wearing masks, and seemingly sitting at least six feet apart during their meeting, which CNN confirmed was filmed at Obama's office in Washington, D.C. earlier this month. They talk briefly about Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Biden asking, "Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, 'It's not my responsibility, I take no responsibility'? I mean, literally. Literally."

"Those words didn't come out of our mouths when we were in office," Obama confirms before praising Biden on his ability to relate to people. "If you can sit down with a family and see your own family in them and the struggles that you've gone through or your parents went through or your kids are going through, if you can connect those struggles to somebody else's struggles, then you're going to work hard for them," Obama says in the preview. "And that's always what's motivated you to get into public service."

This conversation marks the first time Obama and Biden have appeared together in person since Biden's campaign kicked off, although Obama did appear alongside Biden a video-conferenced fundraiser for Biden in June. It's not yet clear how long their talk will be, but you can almost guarantee they will have a lot to say about current events.

