How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live on August 31

The Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field
On August 31 at 2:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest.
Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
In Texas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.