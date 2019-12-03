Now Playing Best Christmas Movies and TV to Stream on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu 2018

'Tis the season for eggnog, fluffy sweaters and heartwarming films that will have you feeling like you're in The Good Place. With the most festive time of the year underway, no holiday binge is complete without John Hughes and Chris Columbus's hysterical Christmas classic, Home Alone.

It's been almost 30 years and we're still drawn to this timeless film centered on Kevin McCallisterr (Macaulay Culkin), a bratty 8-year-old who is accidentally left behind right before a family vacation and must defend his charming house from two bumbling robbers (played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) — all while learning the true meaning of the Christmas.

Disney+ is now the official home for the '90s comedy, and the only place you can stream it without an additional cost. The film is also available to rent or buy Amazon, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and iTunes.

If you're into a more traditional watch, however, Home Alone is airing on Freeform throughout the month of December. See the schedule below.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 4/3c

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:50/6:50c

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:10/3:10c

Friday, Dec. 13 at 6:45/5:45c

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4:05/3:05c

The sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York will also play on the network several times throughout the month. The times are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 8:20/7:20c

Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30/5:30c

Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10:20/9:20c

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:40/5:40c

Friday, Dec. 13 at 9:15/8:15c

Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6:35/5:35c

Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 8:20/7:2oc

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5:40/4:40c

Sunday, Dec. 22 at 9:50/8:50c

Monday, Dec. 23 at 6:40/5:40c

Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 8:20/7:20c