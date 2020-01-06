Awards season has officially arrived, and you know what that means! It's time to furiously binge-watch as many of the winners as you can, so you don't feel like an uncultured swine during the next award show.
And you know, TV Guide has your back. We've pulled together a list of where to stream all the 77th Golden Globe Awards television winners and nominees, from Succession to The Kominsky Method and from Fleabag to Unbelievable. If you're short on time, just stream the winners marked below since we all know Hollywood likes to pick one or two projects and give them all the awards anyways!
Check out the full list of TV winners and nominees, and how to stream them below.
Note: Several of these shows are available for purchase à la carte on iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets. The information below is for streaming through services via subscription.
The Act (Winner, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Joey King) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Patricia Arquette)
Barry
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Henry Winkler)
Big Little Lies
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Nicole Kidman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Meryl Streep)
Catch-22
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Christopher Abbott)Catherine the Great
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Helen Mirren)
Chernobyl (Winner, Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Jared Harris), Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Stellan Skarsgard), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Emily Watson)
The Crown (Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama)
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Olivia Colman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Helena Bonham Carter)
Dead to Me
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Christina Applegate)
Fleabag (Winner, Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy)
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Andrew Scott)
Fosse/Verdon (Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series (Sam Rockwell), Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV (Michelle Williams)
Game of Thrones
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Kit Harington)
Killing Eve
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jodie Comer)
The Kominsky Method
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Michael Douglas), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Alan Arkin)
Living With Yourself
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Paul Rudd)
The Loudest Voice (Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)
How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Russell Crowe)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)
The Morning Show
How to watch: Apple TV+
Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon)
Mr. Robot
How to watch: Amazon Prime
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Rami Malek)
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Kirsten Dunst)
The Politician
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ben Platt)
Pose
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Billy Porter)
Ramy (Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy)
How to watch: Hulu
Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ramy Youssef)
Russian Doll
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)
The Spy
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sacha Baron Cohen)
Succession (Winner, Best TV Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama)
How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on
Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actor in a TV Drama (Brian Cox), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Kieran Culkin)
Unbelievable
How to watch: Netflix
Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Toni Collette)
