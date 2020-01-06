Now Playing 100 Best Shows: Schitt's Creek Cast Reflects on the Show's Success

Awards season has officially arrived, and you know what that means! It's time to furiously binge-watch as many of the winners as you can, so you don't feel like an uncultured swine during the next award show.

And you know, TV Guide has your back. We've pulled together a list of where to stream all the 77th Golden Globe Awards television winners and nominees, from Succession to The Kominsky Method and from Fleabag to Unbelievable. If you're short on time, just stream the winners marked below since we all know Hollywood likes to pick one or two projects and give them all the awards anyways!

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Check out the full list of TV winners and nominees, and how to stream them below.

Note: Several of these shows are available for purchase à la carte on iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets. The information below is for streaming through services via subscription.

Olivia Colman, The Crown Photo: Des Willie, Courtesy of Des Willie / Netflix

The Act (Winner, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Joey King) and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Patricia Arquette)

Barry

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Henry Winkler)

Big Little Lies

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Nicole Kidman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Meryl Streep)

Catch-22

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Christopher Abbott)Catherine the Great

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Helen Mirren)



Chernobyl (Winner, Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Jared Harris), Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Stellan Skarsgard), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Emily Watson)

The Crown (Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Drama)

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actress in a TV Drama (Olivia Colman), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Helena Bonham Carter)

Dead to Me

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Christina Applegate)

Andrew Scott in Fleabag Photo: Steve Schofield / Amazon Prime Video

Fleabag (Winner, Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Andrew Scott)

Fosse/Verdon (Winner, Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series (Sam Rockwell), Nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV (Michelle Williams)

Game of Thrones

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Kit Harington)

Killing Eve

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jodie Comer)

The Kominsky Method

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy, Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Michael Douglas), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Alan Arkin)

Living With Yourself

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Paul Rudd)

The Loudest Voice (Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television)

How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Russell Crowe)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)

The Morning Show Photo: Frank Masi, Apple

The Morning Show

How to watch: Apple TV+

Nominated for Best TV Drama and Best Actress in a TV Drama (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon)

Mr. Robot

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Rami Malek)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

How to watch: Showtime, Hulu with Showtime add-on, Amazon with Showtime add-on

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Kirsten Dunst)

The Politician

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best TV Musical or Comedy and Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ben Platt)

Pose

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama (Billy Porter)

Ramy (Winner, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy)

How to watch: Hulu

Nominated for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy (Ramy Youssef)

Russian Doll

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

The Spy

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Sacha Baron Cohen)

Succession (Winner, Best TV Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Drama)

How to watch: HBO, Hulu with HBO add-on, Amazon with HBO add-on

Nominated for Best TV Drama, Best Actor in a TV Drama (Brian Cox), and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Kieran Culkin)

Unbelievable

How to watch: Netflix

Nominated for Best Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Made-for-TV Movie (Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie (Toni Collette)

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)