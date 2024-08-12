Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's official. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has finally agreed to debate Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, with two more debates possible this fall if the two sides can agree on where and when. With the future of the presidency on the line, the two are gearing up to go head-to-head discussing topics and concerns that will shape the future of the nation. From economic policies to healthcare reform, climate change to national security, these debates will cover the pressing issues on the minds of voters.

Because both candidates bring strong personalities and contrasting visions for the country, these debates will be critical in the minds of folks across the country. It's time to learn how to watch the Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris presidential debates.

After President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in mid-July, Vice President Kamala Harris quickly emerged as the unofficial Democratic nominee. Initially, Trump expressed no interest in debating Harris, insisting he wouldn't engage with someone who wasn't yet the official Democratic nominee. However, following Harris' formal nomination in early August, Trump appears to have changed his stance and has now agreed to take the stage with her this fall.

This marks the first time Trump and Harris will face off in a one-on-one debate, making these events particularly significant. Earlier in the campaign, Trump and President Biden debated each other in June, but Trump later withdrew from an ABC debate after Harris replaced Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket. With many Americans still undecided about who they will support in November, these debates are crucial for the country. They offer a platform for both candidates to present their visions and sway voters who are still on the fence.

When Is the Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Presidential Debate?

As of early August, the two presidential candidates have agreed to one debate. It is unknown if independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will participate.

Date: Sept. 10

Time: TBD (likely in primetime at 8 p.m. ET)

Hosted by: ABC News

Moderators: David Muir and Linsey Davis

For his part, Trump has said he's agreed to three debates on three different networks, each on a separate date. Harris' camp has not confirmed the additional debates yet, but is open to discussing them. Trump's first proposed debate would be scheduled to air on Fox News on Sept. 4, followed by the ABC News debate on Sept. 10, and a third hosted by NBC News on Sept. 25. For cord-cutters who don't have cable, finding a way to watch these presidential debates live will be essential. See below for ways to catch all the action.

How to Watch the Presidential Debates on DIRECTV STREAM

Prepare for the 2024 presidential debates with DIRECTV STREAM, where you can catch all the action on Fox, NBC, and ABC. By subscribing, you'll have access to all three debates through DIRECTV STREAM's premium live coverage. Plus, enjoy special packages that include up to 160+ channels, with prices starting as low as $80/month.

How to Watch the Presidential Debates on Hulu + Live TV

Watch all the debates with Hulu + Live TV for $77/month, where just like DIRECTV STREAM, you'll have access to Fox, NBC, and ABC. Enjoy live coverage of the debates, and afterward, dive into Hulu's vast library of shows and movies. With unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously, it's ideal for any household. Plus, Disney+ is included for added family entertainment.

How to Watch the Presidential Debates on Sling TV

Watch all of the debates live on Fox, NBC, and ABC with Sling TV. While there is an Orange Package available half off for $20/month, none of the channels you need are available. The Blue Package, however, does have all three channels and is also half off for $22.50/month. You can also opt for the combined Orange + Blue Package for $30/month, all at half off for the first month. Don't miss a moment of the action!

How to Watch the Presidential Debates on Fubo

Just like the others, Fubo offers all three channels needed to stream every 2024 presidential debate. Subscribers can take advantage of a one-week free trial, and after that, plans start at just $80/month, giving you access to over 400 channels. With Fubo, you'll not only catch all the debates live but also enjoy a massive selection of additional content, making it a great choice for comprehensive streaming.

How to Watch the Presidential Debates from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you're outside the US, you can still tune into the debates on Fox, NBC, and ABC by using VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access. These VPNs allow you to disguise your location, giving you access to US streaming platforms. Private Internet Access is available for as little as $2/month, while ExpressVPN offers a 49% discount on its yearly subscription. Stay connected and ensure you don't miss any of the debate action!

