How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Live on Jul 14

On Jul 14 at 10:10 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), ROOTNW and Bally Sports Detroit.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

When: Jul 14 at 10:10 PM ET

TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), ROOTNW and Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Mariners, check out our Mariners streaming guide.

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. For more ways to watch the Tigers, check out our Tigers streaming guide.

​

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.