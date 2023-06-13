How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox Live on Jun 13

On Jun 13 at 7:10 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Colorado Rockies vs. Boston Red Sox

When: Jun 13 at 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Red Sox, check out our Red Sox streaming guide.

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. For more ways to watch the Rockies, check out our Rockies streaming guide.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.