How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live on August 5

On August 5 at 9:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks will play the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: August 5 at 9:40 PM ET

TV: Bally Sports Arizona and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Nationally, the game is streaming on MLB Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.