How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Live on September 21

On September 21 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Cleveland Guardians. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Great Lakes.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox

When: September 21 at 8:10 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.