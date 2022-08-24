How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live on August 24

Join or Sign In
The Cincinnati Reds take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park
On August 24 at 7:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Cincinnati Reds. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio.
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available on Hulu + Live TV.
In Cincinnati, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.
Fans who live outside of the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.
