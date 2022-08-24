How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live on August 24

On August 24 at 7:05 PM ET, the Baltimore Orioles will play the Chicago White Sox. The game is airing exclusively on FS1, MASN and NBC Sports Chicago.

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

Nationally, the game is streaming on FS1, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

In Baltimore, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.