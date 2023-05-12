How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins Live on May 12

On May 12 at 8:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+.

Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins

When: May 12 at 8:10 PM ET

TV: None

Stream: Apple TV+

How to Stream Friday Night MLB

Tonight's Friday Night Baseball doubleheader will air exclusively on Apple TV+.

Fans have a few different ways to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ for free. An Apple device is not required to watch tonight's games. Users just need an internet connection and any device which supports the Apple TV app, which can be found on many smart devices. Once you launch the app, you can select the game directly from there. If you're an MLB.tv subscriber, you can watch tonight's games by tapping on Apple TV+ within the MLB.tv app, and you'll be redirected to the Apple TV app (where available). The game will also be available to stream on tv.apple.com - just log in or create an Apple ID to get started.

About MLB on Apple TV+

This season, Apple TV+. is hosting "Friday Night Baseball," a weekly doubleheader with live pre-and postgame shows. These games will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can watch for free with the Apple TV+ app, which is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with smart TVs and most streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.