How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 17

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
The Boston Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park
On August 17 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN.
In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
Fans who live outside of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.
While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.