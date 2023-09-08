How to Watch Big Ten Football in 2023 Without Cable

Join or Sign In
Another season of Big Ten football has arrived, and we've got everything you need to keep up with the action.
With the 2023 college football season upon us, Midwestern fans are donning their jerseys and caps and parking themselves on the couch each Saturday to watch their favorite Big Ten football team. Whether you're a fan of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, or any of the other Big Ten programs, you'll need to have traditional cable or a live TV streaming service to watch all the action.
Big Ten fans are blissfully unaffected by Disney's dispute over carriage fees with Spectrum, because ESPN and ABC don't carry Big Ten home games. But the conference has TV deals with nearly every other network that regularly does sports broadcasts, meaning there are more different places this year that Big Ten games can appear. And since the Big Ten Network, which will be the most common channel for B1G games, is only available through a live TV service--there's no standalone subscription--there isn't a ton of flexibility here. You're going to need a streaming live TV service.
Below we've gathered a selection of streaming services and the relevant plans that can get you everything you need to enjoy watching another season of B1G football.
Big Ten home games in 2023 air on a wide variety of networks. Most below-the-line games will air on the Big Ten Network, and bigger games will be available on one of NBC, CBS, Fox, FS1 and the Peacock streaming service. You can get CBS with a Paramount+ subscription, and NBC is included with Peacock. Fox requires a dedicated live TV streaming service (such as Sling) or antenna, however, and FS1 is only available through cable or a streaming service like the ones listed above.
Given the spread of broadcast networks here, non-conference road games will often live elsewhere, however--Wisconsin's trip to Washington State in week 2, for example, airs on ABC. But if you subscribe to a live TV streaming a service that gets you your local stations, FS1 and the Big Ten Network, you'll get everything you need to watch every second of Big Ten football action this fall.
