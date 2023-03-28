How to Watch Bally Sports Detroit Without Cable in 2023

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you want to watch the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings but don't want to pay for an expensive cable package? You can still watch regional sports networks with live TV streaming services.

Here's how to stream Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming Bally Sports Detroit

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Detroit ✔ ✔







DIRECTV STREAM

Does it include Bally Sports Detroit? Yes, with the Choice plan

Monthly Cost: $100/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $99.99. DIRECTV STREAM not only offers more regional sports networks than any other live TV streaming service, but subscribers can also watch sports on ABC, ESPN, TNT, MLB Network, and NBA TV.

A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial.



Fubo

Does it include Bally Sports Detroit? Yes

Monthly Cost: $75/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

Fubo plans start at $74.99 for the Pro plan which includes over 150 channels, including ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select Regional Sports Networks, including Bally Sports Networks.

Plans also offer, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of your team's games.Note that customers receiving regional sports networks are subject to a regional sports fee, on top of the normal monthly subscription cost.



Hulu + Live TV

Does it include Bally Sports Detroit? No

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: None

DVR: Unlimited

Hulu + Live TV has over 85 channels, including FS1, FS2, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, TBS, SEC Network, and more. Subscribers can also add the Sports Add-On for access to NFL RedZone, MAVTV, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, Outdoor Channel, and Sportsman Channel.

Hulu + Live has an unlimited DVR and you can watch on up to two screens at a time, but you with an option to upgrade to unlimited screens for $9.99 per month.



Sling TV

Does it include Bally Sports Detroit? No

Monthly Cost: $40/mo.

Free Trial: None

DVR: 50 Hours

Sling TV does not currently offer regional sports networks in its lineup, but you can still catch some games. Sling Orange includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. With Sling Blue, you'll get FS1 and NFL Network. Sling also has a Sports Extra add-on with MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and more.

Sling subscribers receive 50 hours of free DVR storage. The DVR Plus can be added for $5 per month to receive 200 hours of storage.



YouTube TV

Does it include Bally Sports Detroit? No

Monthly Cost: $73/mo.

Free Trial: 2 weeks

DVR: Unlimited

YouTube TV comes with over 100 channels including ESPN, NFL Network, and NBA TV. This year, YouTube TV will also be home to NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV subscribers will be eligible for NFL Sunday Ticket special offers in the spring.

YouTube TV includes unlimited DVR space and users can watch on up to three screens simultaneously.



