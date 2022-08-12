How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live on August 14

On August 14 at 3:10 PM ET, the Colorado Rockies will play the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona.

When: August 14 at 3:10 PM ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: DIRECTV STREAM

In Colorado, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM.

Watch on MLB.TV

Fans who live outside of the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks local markets can watch all of today's action on MLB.tv. After a 7-day free trial, subscribers with the Yearly Package can watch every out-of-market team for only $139.99. With the Monthly Package, subscribers can watch today's game and all other out-of-market games for $24.99 per month. For $119.99, the Single Team Package allows you to choose your favorite out-of-market team so you can watch every hit and save for the rest of the season.

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.