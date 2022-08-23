Tennis: How to Watch 2022 US Open Qualifying Rounds on August 23

The best tennis players in the world are competing in the Big Apple for the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships. 128 men and 128 women embark on their journey for a chance of glory by securing a victory at the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year. The qualifiers are underway and will take place over four days.

Founded in 1881, the US Open is one of the oldest tennis championships in the world, with the men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles considered as the 5 primary championships. Players will play on hardcourts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which has hosted the event since 1978. Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world, which seats over 23,000 spectators, is the main stadium of the tournament.

Legendary tennis icon and 23-time Major champion Serena Williams served up headlines across the world when she announced that this year's US Open will be her last. The tennis star made her debut at the tournament in 1998 when she was 16 and she'll be calling it a career at her 21st US Open. She's won championships at the US Open 9 times in her storied career (6x Singles, 2x Doubles, and 1x Mixed Doubles). Her most recent victory at the US Open came in 2014 and she'll be looking to go out on top with a win this year.

Find out how to watch the 2022 U.S. Open without cable, below.

When to Watch

2022 U.S. Open Qualifying Schedule Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue Aug 23 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+



US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Wed Aug 24 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+



US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Thur Aug 25 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 14 courts ESPN+



US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS Fri Aug 26 11 a.m. US Open Qualifying – all 12 courts ESPN+



US Open Qualifying – Whiparound Live Coverage ESPNEWS

How to Watch

ESPN's family of networks will be home to all the action of the 2022 U.S. Open. ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPNEWS will combine to present all of the matches and you can find out how to watch each one, below.

2022 U.S. Open Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNEWS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. Upgrade to the Choice plan to watch Qualifying action on ESPNEWS for $89.99 per month.

Eligible subscribers can get $40 off over their first two months for a limited time.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch live U.S. Open matches on ESPN and ESPN2 via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. With the fubo Exta add-on. you can watch the Qualifying rounds on ESPNEWS for an additional $7.99 per month.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all of the 2022 U.S. Open coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously. For an additional $4.99 per month, the Español Add-on gives you access to the Spanish programming on ESPN Deportes.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch all of the U.S. Open coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch the 2022 U.S. Open live on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device. With the Sports Extra add-on, you can watch all of the ESPNEWS coverage for $11 per month.



Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of the 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNEWS for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Watch the 2022 U.S. Open on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream the 2022 U.S. Open qualifiers and subscribers can watch expanded coverage of the tournament for only $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

