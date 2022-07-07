How to Watch 2022 NHL Draft Live on July 7 Without Cable

Live from the Bell Centre, the future of the ice is on the clock when the 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins. The Montreal Canadiens will have the first overall pick, which will make them the first team since 1985 to host the draft and have the top selection.

For the 60th edition of the draft, the Canadiens will have the cream of the crop when it comes to the top pick. Top skaters in the draft include Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky. Logan Cooley, Joakim Kemell, and top goalies Tyler Brennan and Topias Leinonen. Check out the full order for the first round, below.

Round 1 Order:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)

17. Nashville Predators

18. Dallas Stars

19. Los Angeles Kings

20. Washington Capitals

21. Pittsburgh Penguins

22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)

23. St. Louis Blues

24. Minnesota Wild

25. Toronto Maple Leafs

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)

27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)

28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)

29. Edmonton Oilers

30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)

31. Tampa Bay Lightning

32. Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)

You can find out how to watch the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, below.

When to Watch

2022 NHL Draft Schedule Coverage Time (ET) Where to Watch Round 1 7:00 PM ET ESPN, ESPN+ Rounds 2-7 11:00 AM ET NHLN, ESPN+

How to Watch the 2022 NHL Draft

ESPN, ESPN+ and NHL Network will be home to this year's NHL Draft. ESPN+ will cover the entire event, with Round 1 also iring on ESPN, and Rounds 2-7 airing on NHLN. Find out if your streaming service will be streaming the draft, below:

2022 NHL Draft Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube ESPN ✔ ✔

✔ ✔ NHLN ✔ ✔

✔



Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on ESPN+

For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, NHL fans can watch all of the 2022 NHL on ESPN+. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.

Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.

Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes NHL Network, ESPN, and over 125 channels with its Ultimate plan for $104.99. For a limited time, new and eligible customers that sign up can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $89.99 and 3-months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. For an additional $7.99 per month, the fubo Extra add-on gives you access to draft coverage on NHL Network.

Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the future of the NHL at this year's draft on ESPN and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously. The service includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, so fans can watch the later rounds.

Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NHL Draft on ESPN and NHL Network. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch Round 1 on ESPN, and for an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to Rounds 2-7 on NHL Network. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 50% off their first month.

Watch the 2022 NHL Draft on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch ESPN's coverage of this year's NHL Draft for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

