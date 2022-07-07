How to Watch 2022 NHL Draft Live on July 7 Without Cable

Join or Sign In
2022 NHL Draft: The future stars on the ice will be selected tonight. Here's how to watch.
Live from the Bell Centre, the future of the ice is on the clock when the 2022 NHL Entry Draft begins. The Montreal Canadiens will have the first overall pick, which will make them the first team since 1985 to host the draft and have the top selection.
For the 60th edition of the draft, the Canadiens will have the cream of the crop when it comes to the top pick. Top skaters in the draft include Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovsky. Logan Cooley, Joakim Kemell, and top goalies Tyler Brennan and Topias Leinonen. Check out the full order for the first round, below.
1. Montreal Canadiens
2. New Jersey Devils
3. Arizona Coyotes
4. Seattle Kraken
5. Philadelphia Flyers
6. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Chicago Blackhawks)
7. Ottawa Senators
8. Detroit Red Wings
9. Buffalo Sabres
10. Anaheim Ducks
11. San Jose Sharks
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
13. New York Islanders
14. Winnipeg Jets
15. Vancouver Canucks
16. Buffalo Sabres (from Vegas Golden Knights)
17. Nashville Predators
18. Dallas Stars
19. Los Angeles Kings
20. Washington Capitals
21. Pittsburgh Penguins
22. Anaheim Ducks (from Boston Bruins)
23. St. Louis Blues
24. Minnesota Wild
25. Toronto Maple Leafs
26. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames)
27. Arizona Coyotes (from Carolina Hurricanes via Montreal Canadiens)
28. Buffalo Sabres (from Florida Panthers)
29. Edmonton Oilers
30. Winnipeg Jets (from New York Rangers)
31. Tampa Bay Lightning
32. Arizona Coyotes (from Colorado Avalanche)
You can find out how to watch the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, below.
|Coverage
|Time (ET)
|Where to Watch
|Round 1
|7:00 PM ET
|ESPN, ESPN+
|Rounds 2-7
|11:00 AM ET
|NHLN, ESPN+
ESPN, ESPN+ and NHL Network will be home to this year's NHL Draft. ESPN+ will cover the entire event, with Round 1 also iring on ESPN, and Rounds 2-7 airing on NHLN. Find out if your streaming service will be streaming the draft, below:
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|NHLN
|✔
|✔
|✔
For only $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year, NHL fans can watch all of the 2022 NHL on ESPN+. ESPN+ has thousands of live events, original studio shows, acclaimed series that are exclusive to the streaming services, and much more.
Upgrade to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 per month to watch ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (w/Ads), or enjoy with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99 per month.
DIRECTV STREAM includes NHL Network, ESPN, and over 125 channels with its Ultimate plan for $104.99. For a limited time, new and eligible customers that sign up can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $89.99 and 3-months of premium channels for free. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events. For an additional $7.99 per month, the fubo Extra add-on gives you access to draft coverage on NHL Network.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the future of the NHL at this year's draft on ESPN and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously. The service includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, so fans can watch the later rounds.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NHL Draft on ESPN and NHL Network. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch Round 1 on ESPN, and for an additional $11 per month, the Sports Extra add-on gives you access to Rounds 2-7 on NHL Network. For a limited time, eligible subscribers can get 50% off their first month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch ESPN's coverage of this year's NHL Draft for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
