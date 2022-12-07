How to Watch 2022 NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Tournament

After two exciting rounds, the road to Omaha continues with the 2022 NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Championship. All four of the #1 seeds (Louisville, Texas, Wisconsin, and Stanford) remain in the tournament, but there will not be a true Cinderella Story as all of the double-digit seeds have been eliminated.

The Wisconsin Badgers are the reigning Women's Volleyball Champions and are the favorites to come out of the Madison regional semifinals. They'll be facing Penn State in the Regionals with a chance to advance to their fourth straight semifinals. 2021 runner-up No. 2 Nebraska is looking to advance to their fifth semifinals in 7 years if they can get through No. 3 Oregon in the Louisville regional semis.

Below is the matchup for all of the remaining teams in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship.

When to Watch

2022 Women's Volleyball Championship Schedule Round Date Game Time (ET) Network Regional Semifinals Thursday, December 8 No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 2 Nebraska 11:00 a.m. ESPNU



No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Minnesota 12:00 p.m. ESPN2



No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 1 Louisville 1:30 p.m. ESPNU



No. 4 Marquette vs. No. 1 Texas 2:30 p.m. ESPN2



No. 3 Florida vs. No. 2 Pittsburgh 3:30 p.m. ESPNU



No. 4 Penn State vs. No. 1 Wisconsin 6:00 p.m. ESPNU



No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 2 San Diego 8:00 p.m. ESPNU



No. 5 Houston vs. No. 1 Stanford 10:30 p.m. ESPNU Regional Finals Saturday, December 10 TBD vs TBD 4:00 p.m. ESPNU



TBD vs TBD 6:00 p.m. ESPNU



TBD vs TBD 8:00 p.m. ESPNU



TBD vs TBD 10:00 p.m. ESPNU National Semifinals Thursday, December 15 TBD vs TBD 7:00 p.m. ESPN



TBD vs TBD 9:30 p.m. ESPN National Championship Saturday, December 17 TBD vs TBD 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

How to Watch the 2022 Women's Volleyball Tournament

ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU will be the home of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship and you can find out how to watch, below.

Where to Stream the Tournament

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPNU ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Women's Volleyball Tournament on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and over 105 channels with its Choice plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.



Watch the Women's Volleyball Tournament on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch the NCAA DI Women's Volleyball Championship live on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch live games on ESPNU with the fubo Extra add-on for an additional $7.99 per month.



Watch the Women's Volleyball Tournament on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama unfold at the women's college volleyball tournament live on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the Women's Volleyball Tournament on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch each serve during the Women's College Volleyball Tournament on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN and ESPN2. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.

With the Sports Extra add-on, subscribers can watch live matches on ESPNU for an additional $11 per month.

Watch the Women's Volleyball Tournament on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch NCAA Division 1 Women's Volleyball Championship live on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.