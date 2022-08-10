How to Watch 2022 MLS All-Star Game Without Cable LIVE on August 10

Tonight, all of the stars will line up in the Twin Cities when the MLS and Liga MX all-stars compete in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Target. For the second straight year, the All-Stars from both leagues are competing in front of the world. In 2021, the 90-minute match ended in a 1-1 tie, but the MLS All-Stars prevailed with a 3-2 win on penalties.

Check out the full rosters for each team, below.

2022 MLS All-Star Game Rosters

2022 MLS All-Stars Position Player (Team) GK Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC) GK Sean Johnson (New York City FC) GK Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) DF Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC) DF DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF) DF Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union) DF Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC) DF Kamal Miller (CF Montréal) DF Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls) DF Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union) DF Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy) MF Ilie Sánchez (Los Angeles FC) MF Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC) MF Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew) MF Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) MF Carles Gil (New England Revolution) MF Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC) MF Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati) FW Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) FW Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders FC) FW Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC) FW Javier Hernández (LA Galaxy) FW Taxi Fountas (D.C. United) FW Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas) FW Paul Arriola (FC Dallas) FW Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

2022 Liga MX All-Stars Position Player (Team) GK Camilo Vargas (Atlas) GK Oscar Ustari (Pachuca) GK Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna) DF Jesús Angulo (Tigres UANL) DF Lisandro López (Club Tijuana) DF Gustavo Cabral (Pachuca) DF Juan Escobar (Cruz Azul) DF Hugo Nervo (Atlas) DF Brayan Angulo (Toluca) DF Luis Reyes (Atlas) DF Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca) MF Guido Pizarro (UANL) MF Julián Quiñones (Atlas) MF Luis Quiñones (UANL) MF Víctor Guzmán (Pachuca) MF Luis Chávez (Pachuca) MF Érik Lira (Cruz Azul) MF Fernando Beltrán (Guadalajara) MF Avilés Hurtado (Pachuca) MF Alexis Vega (Guadalajara) MF Álvaro Fidalgo (América) MF Aldo Rocha (Atlas) FW Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa) FW Julio Furch (Atlas) FW Juan Dinenno (UNAM) FW Germán Berterame (Monterrey) FW Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)

Find out how to watch the best of Liga MX take on the best of MLS in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game, below.

When to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Wednesday, August 10 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

How to Watch

ESPN will be home to all the action at this year's MLS All-Star Game and you can find out if your streaming service will be carrying the event, below.

Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

For a limited time, new customers are eligible to get $40 off over the first two months ($49.99/month for the first 2 months).



Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all of the MLS All-Star Game coverage on ESPN and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on Sling TV



Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch all of the MLS All-Star Game action on ESPN. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch the skills challenge live on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.



Watch MLS All-Star Game on YouTube TV



Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game on ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.

