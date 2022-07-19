How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game Without Cable Live on July 19

For the fourth time, the Dodgers will be hosting an MLB All-Star Game. The franchise last hosted the game featuring the MLB's biggest stars in 1980 and was originally scheduled to host the 2020 game before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Like the glitz and glimmer of Hollywood, the 92nd edition of the All-Star game will shine brightly. This year's game will feature a gold-trimmed hexagonal scoreboard, which is a nod to Hollywood. The AL will be wearing dark gray and the NL team will wear white. Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were named as All-Star legacy players by the MLB, which makes their trip to the Golden State their 11th and 12th selection, respectively. Check out the full rosters for the NL and AL at the bottom of the page.

Find out how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, below.

When to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 19

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where to Watch: FOX

How to Watch

Fox will be the exclusive home of this year's MLB All-Star Game and fans have plenty of options to watch the game without cable.

2022 MLB All-Star Game Channels

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game for Free

Catch all of FOX's coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what FOX channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes Fox and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up by July 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's All-Star sluggers competing on Fox via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's game on Fox, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch tonight's event on Fox. For $35 per month, with a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Fox, plus 40 other channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off of your first month.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of tonight's Major League stars on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream tonight's event on the Fox Sports app. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox.

2022 MLB All-Star Rosters

American League All-Stars Position Player Team All-Star Game Appearances C Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 1 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 2 2B José Altuve Astros 8 3B Rafael Devers Red Sox 2 SS Tim Anderson White Sox 2 OF Aaron Judgedagger Yankees 4 OF Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 5 OF Mike Trout Angels 10 DH Shohei Ohtani Angels 2 C Jose Trevino Yankees 1 1B Luis Arráez Twins 1 1B Ty France Mariners 1 2B Santiago Espinal Blue Jays 1 2B Andrés Giménez Guardians 1 3B José Ramírez Guardians 4 SS Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 4 SS Corey Seager Rangers 3 OF Andrew Benintendi Royals 1 OF Byron Buxton Twins 1 OF Julio Rodríguez Mariners 1 OF George Springer Blue Jays 4 OF Kyle Tucker Astros 1 DH Yordan Álvarez Astros 1 DH J. D. Martinez Red Sox 5 DH Miguel Cabrera Tigers 12

American League Pitchers Player Team All-Star Games Paul Blackburn Athletics 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 1 Gerrit Cole Yankees 5 Nestor Cortés Jr. Yankees 1 Liam Hendriks White Sox 3 Clay Holmes Yankees 1 Jorge López Orioles 1 Alek Manoah Blue Jays 1 Shane McClanahan Rays 1 Shohei Ohtani Angels 2 Martín Pérez Rangers 1 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 1 Gregory Soto Tigers 2 Framber Valdez Astros 1 Justin Verlander# Astros 9

National League All-Stars Position Player Team All-Star Games C Willson Contreras Cubs 3 1B Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 7 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 1 3B Manny Machado Padres 6 SS Trea Turner Dodgers 2 OF Ronald Acuña Jr. Braves 3 OF Mookie Betts Dodgers 6 OF Joc Pederson Giants 2 DH Bryce Harper Phillies 7 C William Contreras Braves 1 C Travis d'Arnaud Braves 1 1B Pete Alonso Mets 2 1B Freddie Freeman Dodgers 6 1B C. J. Cron Rockies 1 2B Jake Cronenworth Padres 2 2B Jeff McNeil Mets 2 3B Nolan Arenado Cardinals 7 3B Austin Riley Braves 1 SS Dansby Swanson Braves 1 OF Ian Happ Cubs 1 OF Starling Marte Mets 2 OF Kyle Schwarber Phillies 2 OF Juan Soto Nationals 2 DH Garrett Cooper Marlins 1 DH Albert Pujolsdouble-dagger Cardinals 11

National League Pitchers Player Team All-Star Games Sandy Alcántara Marlins 2 Tyler Anderson Dodgers 1 David Bednar Pirates 1 Corbin Burnes Brewers 2 Luis Castillo Reds 2 Edwin Díaz Mets 2 Max Fried Braves 1 Tony Gonsolin Dodgers 1 Josh Hader Brewers 4 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 9 Joe Mantiply Diamondbacks 1 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 2 Joe Musgrove Padres 1 Carlos Rodón Giants 2 Devin Williams Brewers 1

*bold denotes starters

