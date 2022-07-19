X

How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game Without Cable Live on July 19

Dodgers Stadium will be the home of the stars at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Here's how to watch.

Raymond McCain

For the fourth time, the Dodgers will be hosting an MLB All-Star Game. The franchise last hosted the game featuring the MLB's biggest stars in 1980 and was originally scheduled to host the 2020 game before it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Like the glitz and glimmer of Hollywood, the 92nd edition of the All-Star game will shine brightly. This year's game will feature a gold-trimmed hexagonal scoreboard, which is a nod to Hollywood. The AL will be wearing dark gray and the NL team will wear white.  Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were named as All-Star legacy players by the MLB, which makes their trip to the Golden State their 11th and 12th selection, respectively. Check out the full rosters for the NL and AL at the bottom of the page.

Find out how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, below.

When to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, July 19

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET

  • Where to Watch: FOX

How to Watch

Fox will be the exclusive home of this year's MLB All-Star Game and fans have plenty of options to watch the game without cable.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game for Free

Catch all of FOX's coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what FOX channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes Fox and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up by July 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's All-Star sluggers competing on Fox via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.

Watch on fuboTV

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's game on Fox, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch tonight's event on Fox. For $35 per month, with a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Fox, plus 40 other channels, 50 hours of DVR,  and for a limited time, you can get half off of your first month.

Watch on Sling TV

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of tonight's Major League stars on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

Watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream tonight's event on the Fox Sports app. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox.

2022 MLB All-Star Rosters

American League All-Stars

Position PlayerTeamAll-Star Game Appearances
C Alejandro KirkBlue Jays1
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays2
2B José AltuveAstros8
3B Rafael DeversRed Sox2
SS Tim AndersonWhite Sox2
OF Aaron JudgedaggerYankees4
OF Giancarlo StantonYankees5
OF Mike TroutAngels10
DH Shohei OhtaniAngels2
C Jose TrevinoYankees1
1B Luis ArráezTwins1
1B Ty FranceMariners1
2B Santiago EspinalBlue Jays1
2B Andrés GiménezGuardians1
3B José RamírezGuardians4
SS Xander BogaertsRed Sox4
SS Corey SeagerRangers3
OF Andrew BenintendiRoyals1
OF Byron BuxtonTwins1
OF Julio RodríguezMariners1
OF George SpringerBlue Jays4
OF Kyle TuckerAstros1
DH Yordan ÁlvarezAstros1
DH J. D. MartinezRed Sox5
DH Miguel CabreraTigers12

American League Pitchers

Player TeamAll-Star Games
Paul Blackburn Athletics1
Emmanuel Clase Guardians1
Gerrit Cole Yankees5
Nestor Cortés Jr. Yankees1
Liam Hendriks White Sox3
Clay Holmes Yankees1
Jorge López Orioles1
Alek Manoah Blue Jays1
Shane McClanahan Rays1
Shohei Ohtani Angels2
Martín Pérez Rangers1
Jordan Romano Blue Jays1
Gregory Soto Tigers2
Framber Valdez Astros1
Justin Verlander# Astros9

National League All-Stars

Position PlayerTeamAll-Star Games
C Willson ContrerasCubs3
1B Paul GoldschmidtCardinals7
2B Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins1
3B Manny MachadoPadres6
SS Trea TurnerDodgers2
OF Ronald Acuña Jr.Braves3
OF Mookie BettsDodgers6
OF Joc PedersonGiants2
DH Bryce HarperPhillies7
C William ContrerasBraves1
C Travis d'ArnaudBraves1
1B Pete AlonsoMets2
1B Freddie FreemanDodgers6
1B C. J. CronRockies1
2B Jake CronenworthPadres2
2B Jeff McNeilMets2
3B Nolan ArenadoCardinals7
3B Austin RileyBraves1
SS Dansby SwansonBraves1
OF Ian HappCubs1
OF Starling MarteMets2
OF Kyle SchwarberPhillies2
OF Juan SotoNationals2
DH Garrett CooperMarlins1
DH Albert Pujolsdouble-daggerCardinals11

National League Pitchers

Player TeamAll-Star Games
Sandy Alcántara Marlins2
Tyler Anderson Dodgers1
David Bednar Pirates1
Corbin Burnes Brewers2
Luis Castillo Reds2
Edwin Díaz Mets2
Max Fried Braves1
Tony Gonsolin Dodgers1
Josh Hader Brewers4
Ryan Helsley Cardinals1
Clayton Kershaw Dodgers9
Joe Mantiply Diamondbacks1
Miles Mikolas Cardinals2
Joe Musgrove Padres1
Carlos Rodón Giants2
Devin Williams Brewers1

*bold denotes starters

