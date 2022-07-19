How to Watch 2022 MLB All-Star Game Without Cable Live on July 19

Join or Sign In
Dodgers Stadium will be the home of the stars at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Here's how to watch.
For the fourth time, the Dodgers will be hosting an MLB All-Star Game. The franchise last hosted the game featuring the MLB's biggest stars in 1980 and was originally scheduled to host the 2020 game before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Like the glitz and glimmer of Hollywood, the 92nd edition of the All-Star game will shine brightly. This year's game will feature a gold-trimmed hexagonal scoreboard, which is a nod to Hollywood. The AL will be wearing dark gray and the NL team will wear white. Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were named as All-Star legacy players by the MLB, which makes their trip to the Golden State their 11th and 12th selection, respectively. Check out the full rosters for the NL and AL at the bottom of the page.
Find out how to watch the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, below.
Date: Tuesday, July 19
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Where to Watch: FOX
Fox will be the exclusive home of this year's MLB All-Star Game and fans have plenty of options to watch the game without cable.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|FOX
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch all of FOX's coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what FOX channel is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes Fox and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up by July 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's All-Star sluggers competing on Fox via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's picks.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch this year's game on Fox, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch tonight's event on Fox. For $35 per month, with a Sling Blue subscription, you can watch coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Fox, plus 40 other channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off of your first month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch all of tonight's Major League stars on Fox for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every pick and more.
Viewers can stream tonight's event on the Fox Sports app. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries Fox.
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Game Appearances
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|Blue Jays
|1
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|2
|2B
|José Altuve
|Astros
|8
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|2
|SS
|Tim Anderson
|White Sox
|2
|OF
|Aaron Judgedagger
|Yankees
|4
|OF
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|5
|OF
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|10
|DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|2
|C
|Jose Trevino
|Yankees
|1
|1B
|Luis Arráez
|Twins
|1
|1B
|Ty France
|Mariners
|1
|2B
|Santiago Espinal
|Blue Jays
|1
|2B
|Andrés Giménez
|Guardians
|1
|3B
|José Ramírez
|Guardians
|4
|SS
|Xander Bogaerts
|Red Sox
|4
|SS
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|3
|OF
|Andrew Benintendi
|Royals
|1
|OF
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|1
|OF
|Julio Rodríguez
|Mariners
|1
|OF
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|4
|OF
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|1
|DH
|Yordan Álvarez
|Astros
|1
|DH
|J. D. Martinez
|Red Sox
|5
|DH
|Miguel Cabrera
|Tigers
|12
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Games
|Paul Blackburn
|Athletics
|1
|Emmanuel Clase
|Guardians
|1
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|5
|Nestor Cortés Jr.
|Yankees
|1
|Liam Hendriks
|White Sox
|3
|Clay Holmes
|Yankees
|1
|Jorge López
|Orioles
|1
|Alek Manoah
|Blue Jays
|1
|Shane McClanahan
|Rays
|1
|Shohei Ohtani
|Angels
|2
|Martín Pérez
|Rangers
|1
|Jordan Romano
|Blue Jays
|1
|Gregory Soto
|Tigers
|2
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|1
|Justin Verlander#
|Astros
|9
|Position
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Games
|C
|Willson Contreras
|Cubs
|3
|1B
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|7
|2B
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|1
|3B
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|SS
|Trea Turner
|Dodgers
|2
|OF
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|Braves
|3
|OF
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|6
|OF
|Joc Pederson
|Giants
|2
|DH
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|7
|C
|William Contreras
|Braves
|1
|C
|Travis d'Arnaud
|Braves
|1
|1B
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|2
|1B
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|6
|1B
|C. J. Cron
|Rockies
|1
|2B
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|2
|2B
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|2
|3B
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|7
|3B
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|SS
|Dansby Swanson
|Braves
|1
|OF
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|1
|OF
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|2
|OF
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|2
|OF
|Juan Soto
|Nationals
|2
|DH
|Garrett Cooper
|Marlins
|1
|DH
|Albert Pujolsdouble-dagger
|Cardinals
|11
|Player
|Team
|All-Star Games
|Sandy Alcántara
|Marlins
|2
|Tyler Anderson
|Dodgers
|1
|David Bednar
|Pirates
|1
|Corbin Burnes
|Brewers
|2
|Luis Castillo
|Reds
|2
|Edwin Díaz
|Mets
|2
|Max Fried
|Braves
|1
|Tony Gonsolin
|Dodgers
|1
|Josh Hader
|Brewers
|4
|Ryan Helsley
|Cardinals
|1
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|9
|Joe Mantiply
|Diamondbacks
|1
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|2
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|1
|Carlos Rodón
|Giants
|2
|Devin Williams
|Brewers
|1
*bold denotes starters
