How to Watch 2022 College Football Playoff Live Without Cable

The journey to crown a national champion begins with the 2022 College Football Playoff. Here's how to watch
Bowl season has finally arrived and the College Football Playoff kickoff at the end of the year with four of the country's best teams vying for the chance to become national champions. This year, the Peach Bowl and the Fiesta Bowl will be home to the semifinal games. In the Peach Bowl, defending CFP National Champions No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (13-0) will take on No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1). In the Fiesta Bowl, No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1) take on the Big Ten Champions No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0).
Find out how to watch all the drama unfold during the College Football Playoff, below.
ESPN will be the home of the 2022 College Football Playoff and you can find out how to watch, below.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube TV
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
DIRECTV STREAM includes ESPN, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Eligible subscribers can get $30 off over their first three months for a limited time.
For $69.99 per month, you can watch the College Football Playoff live on ESPN via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch all the drama from the CFP live on ESPN, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the CFP on ESPN. For $40 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch live games on ESPN. A Sling Orange subscription gives you access to 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on 1 device.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the CFP on ESPN for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every moment and more.
