How to Stream the 2021 Emmy Winning Shows

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards went off with virtually no upsets, outside of Hamilton taking home the pre-recorded special trophy. Otherwise, things went about as expected with Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso and The Crown dominating the comedy and drama categories respectively, while Limited Series awards were spread out amongst Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, and I May Destroy You.
You can check out the complete winners' list here, or scroll down where TV Guide has compiled all of the 2021 Emmy Award winning shows and tells you where to stream them, now that you know which shows were able to add a ton of trophy announcements to their trailers.
Drama Series
The Boys -- Amazon Prime Video
Bridgerton -- Netflix
WINNER: The Crown -- Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
This Is Us -- Hulu
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us -- Hulu
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
WINNER: Josh O'Conner, The Crown -- Netflix
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton -- Netflix
Billy Porter, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason -- HBO Max
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment -- HBO Max
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown -- Netflix
Emma Corrin, The Crown -- Netflix
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Mj Rodriguez, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown -- Netflix
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
John Lithgow, Perry Mason -- HBO Max
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us -- Hulu
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown -- Netflix
Emerald Fennell, The Crown -- Netflix
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Charles Dance, The Crown -- Netflix
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- Disney+
WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown -- Netflix
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched -- Netflix
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us -- Hulu
Comedy Series
black-ish -- Hulu
Cobra Kai -- Netflix
Emily In Paris -- Netflix
Hacks -- HBO Max
The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Pen15 -- Hulu
WINNER: Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish -- Hulu
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
William H. Macy, Shameless -- Showtime, Netflix
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Kenan Thompson, Kenan -- Hulu, Peacock
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill -- Hulu
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
Allison Janney, Mom -- Hulu, Paramount+
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish -- Hulu
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks -- HBO Max
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks -- HBO Max
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks -- HBO Max
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Juno Temple, Ted Lesso -- Apple TV+
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
Jane Adams, Hacks -- HBO Max
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square -- Netflix
Oslo -- HBO Max
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia -- Lifetime (with cable subscription), Amazon (to rent)
Sylvie's Love -- Amazon Prime Video
Uncle Frank -- Amazon Prime Video
Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
I May Destroy You -- HBO Max
Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit --Netflix
The Underground Railroad -- Amazon Prime Video
WandaVision -- Disney+
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You --HBO Max
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha -- Disney+
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision -- Disney+
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision -- Disney+
Hugh Grant, The Undoing -- HBO Max
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston --Netflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- Disney+
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton -- Disney+
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton -- Disney+
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton -- Disney+
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown -- HBO Max
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision -- Disney+
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Daveed Digg, Hamilton -- Disney+
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton -- Disney+
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton -- Disney+
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You -- HBO Max
WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Tomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race -- Paramount+
Nailed It! -- Netflix
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race -- Hulu, Apple TV+
Top Chef -- Hulu, Peacock
The Voice -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow -- PBS
Property Brothers: Forever Home -- Discovery+
WINNER: Queer Eye -- Netflix
Running Wild with Bear Grylls -- Disney+
Shark Tank -- Hulu
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming -- Netflix
Below Deck -- Peacock
Indian Matchmaking -- Netflix
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked -- Hulu
Selling Sunset -- Netflix
Variety Talk Series
Conan -- TeamCoco.com
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central (with cable subscription)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- Hulu
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert -- Paramount+
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
WINNER: Saturday Night Live -- Hulu
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside -- Netflix
David Byrne's American Utopia -- HBO Max
8:46 - Dave Chappelle -- Netflix/YouTube
Friends: The Reunion -- HBO Max
WINNER: Hamilton -- Disney+
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote -- HBO Max
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart -- HBO Max
WINNER: Boys State -- Apple TV+
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) -- FX on Hulu
The Social Dilemma -- Netflix
Tina -- HBO Max
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow -- HBO Max
American Masters -- PBS
City So Real -- National Geographic
Pretend It's a City -- Netflix
WINNER: Secrets of the Whales -- Disney+
Animated Program
Big Mouth -- Netflix
Bob's Burgers -- Hulu
WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal -- HBO Max
The Simpsons -- Hulu
South Park: The Pandemic Special -- HBO Max
Short Form Animated Program
WINNER: Love, Death + Robots -- Netflix
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap -- Disney+
Once Upon A Snowman -- Disney+
Robot Chicken -- HBO Max
Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics -- Netflix
The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics -- Amazon Prime Video
The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics -- Netflix
Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics -- YouTube
WINNER: WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics -- Disney+
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics -- Hulu, Peacock
See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.