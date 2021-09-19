Jason Sudeikis CBS

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rewarded the television shows and movies that made an impact during an unprecedented year. This year's ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and airing on CBS.

Ted Lasso dominated the comedy categories with wins for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein in the Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor categories. Hacks took over the rest of the awards with Jean Smart winning Lead Actress, and the HBO comedy winning Directing and Writing for a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso also took home Outstanding Comedy Series, because why wouldn't it?

"The Crown" were the magic words on the drama side. Olivia Colman won Lead Actress and Josh O'Connor took home Lead Actor, with Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies taking home the Supporting Actress and Actor trophies respectively. The Netflix drama also won the series category (Netflix's first win in the category) along with Writing and Directing for a Drama Series.

The limited series categories had a bit more variation with love spread between HBO's Mare of Easttown (Kate Winslet and Evan Peters both won for their performances), while Michaela Coel got Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her gut-punching series I May Destroy You. The Queen's Gambit also won for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Limited Series overall.

The rest of the winners are in bold below and will be updated as the show progresses.

Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

WINNER: The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us



Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

WINNER: Josh O'Conner, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country



Writing for a Drama Series

Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale ("Home")

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 16: The Rescue")

Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 13: The Jedi")

Misha Green, Lovecraft Country ("Sundown")

WINNER: Peter Morgan, The Crown("War")

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose ("Series Finale")

Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys ("What I Know")



Directing for a Drama Series

Steven Canals, Pose ("Series Finale")

Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Fairytale")

Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 9: The Marshal")

Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale ("The Wilderness")

WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("War")

Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton ("Diamond of the First Water")





Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us



Comedy Series

black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

WINNER: Ted Lasso



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lesso

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso



Writing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks ("There Is No Line")

Maya Erskine, PEN15 ("Play")

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso ("Pilot")

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")

Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva ("Pilot")



Directing for a Comedy Series

WINNER: Lucia Aniello,Hacks ("There Is No Line")



Zach Braff, Ted Lasso ("Biscuits")

James Burrows, B Positive ("Pilot")

M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso ("The Hope That Kills You")

Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant ("In Case of Emergency")

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")

James Widdoes, Mom ("Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")





Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Jane Adams, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist



Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie's Love

Uncle Frank



Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision



Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown



Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision



Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Daveed Digg, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit



Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Laura Donney, WandaVision "Previously On"

Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"

Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown

Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"



Directing for a Limited Series

WINNER: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You ("Ego Death")

Thomas Kail, Hamilton

Sam Miller, I May Destroy You ("Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")

Matt Shakman, WandaVision

Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

WINNER: Queer Eye

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset



Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER: Saturday Night Live



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne's American Utopia

8:46 - Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

WINNER: Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

WINNER: Boys State

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Social Dilemma

Tina



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It's a City

WINNER: Secrets of the Whales



Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

The Simpsons

South Park: The Pandemic Special



Short Form Animated Program

WINNER: Love, Death + Robots

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Once Upon A Snowman

Robot Chicken



Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics

The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics

The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics

Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics

WINNER: WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics



See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.