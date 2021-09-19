Join or Sign In
Here's who took home gold
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards rewarded the television shows and movies that made an impact during an unprecedented year. This year's ceremony was hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and airing on CBS.
Ted Lasso dominated the comedy categories with wins for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein in the Lead Actor, Supporting Actress, and Supporting Actor categories. Hacks took over the rest of the awards with Jean Smart winning Lead Actress, and the HBO comedy winning Directing and Writing for a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso also took home Outstanding Comedy Series, because why wouldn't it?
"The Crown" were the magic words on the drama side. Olivia Colman won Lead Actress and Josh O'Connor took home Lead Actor, with Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies taking home the Supporting Actress and Actor trophies respectively. The Netflix drama also won the series category (Netflix's first win in the category) along with Writing and Directing for a Drama Series.
The limited series categories had a bit more variation with love spread between HBO's Mare of Easttown (Kate Winslet and Evan Peters both won for their performances), while Michaela Coel got Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series for her gut-punching series I May Destroy You. The Queen's Gambit also won for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Limited Series overall.
The rest of the winners are in bold below and will be updated as the show progresses.
Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
WINNER: The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
WINNER: Josh O'Conner, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Writing for a Drama Series
Yahlin Chang, The Handmaid's Tale ("Home")
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 16: The Rescue")
Dave Filoni, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 13: The Jedi")
Misha Green, Lovecraft Country ("Sundown")
WINNER: Peter Morgan, The Crown("War")
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, Pose ("Series Finale")
Rebecca Sonnenshine, The Boys ("What I Know")
Directing for a Drama Series
Steven Canals, Pose ("Series Finale")
Benjamin Caron, The Crown ("Fairytale")
Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian ("Chapter 9: The Marshal")
Liz Garbus, The Handmaid's Tale ("The Wilderness")
WINNER: Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("War")
Julie Anne Robinson, Bridgerton ("Diamond of the First Water")
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Comedy Series
black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily In Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
WINNER: Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lesso
WINNER: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks ("There Is No Line")
Maya Erskine, PEN15 ("Play")
Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso ("Pilot")
Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")
Meredith Scardino, Girls5eva ("Pilot")
Directing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: Lucia Aniello,Hacks ("There Is No Line")
Zach Braff, Ted Lasso ("Biscuits")
James Burrows, B Positive ("Pilot")
M.J. Delaney, Ted Lasso ("The Hope That Kills You")
Susanna Fogel, The Flight Attendant ("In Case of Emergency")
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso ("Make Rebecca Great Again")
James Widdoes, Mom ("Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak")
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Jane Adams, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie's Love
Uncle Frank
Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
WINNER: The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
WINNER: Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Daveed Digg, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
WINNER: Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
WINNER: Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Laura Donney, WandaVision "Previously On"
Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron, WandaVision, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"
Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown
Jac Schaeffer, WandaVision, "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"
Directing for a Limited Series
WINNER: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Barry Jenkins, The Underground Railroad
Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, I May Destroy You ("Ego Death")
Thomas Kail, Hamilton
Sam Miller, I May Destroy You ("Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes")
Matt Shakman, WandaVision
Craig Zobel, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
WINNER: Queer Eye
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne's American Utopia
8:46 - Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
WINNER: Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
WINNER: Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It's a City
WINNER: Secrets of the Whales
Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
WINNER: Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
The Simpsons
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Short Form Animated Program
WINNER: Love, Death + Robots
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
Once Upon A Snowman
Robot Chicken
Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics
The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics
The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics
Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics
WINNER: WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics
See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.