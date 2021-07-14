How to Stream the 2021 Emmy Nominated Shows

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Ready, set stream!
The 2021 Emmy Award nominees have been announced. Ted Lasso and The Crown dominated the comedy and drama categories respectively. Amazon landed nods for The Boys as well as Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad. Pose's final season also made a good showing, nabbing a spot in the Best Drama category as well as acting noms for Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. The most surprising nomination might be Netflix's Emily in Paris, which also made a splash at this year's Golden Globe Awards.
But you've probably read all about who has been nominated, right? What you want to know is how can you catch up on all of the nominated shows you haven't had a chance to check out yet. That's why TV Guide is here. Below is the list of Primetime Emmy nominees and where you can watch them.
Drama Series
The Boys -- Amazon Prime Video
Bridgerton -- Netflix
The Crown -- Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
This Is Us -- Hulu
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us -- Hulu
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Josh O'Conner, The Crown -- Netflix
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton -- Netflix
Billy Porter, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason -- HBO Max
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment -- HBO Max
Olivia Colman, The Crown -- Netflix
Emma Corrin, The Crown -- Netflix
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Mj Rodriguez, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown -- Netflix
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
John Lithgow, Perry Mason -- HBO Max
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us -- Hulu
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- Netflix
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown -- Netflix
Emerald Fennell, The Crown -- Netflix
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Charles Dance, The Crown -- Netflix
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- Disney+
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian -- Disney+
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown -- Netflix
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched -- Netflix
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us -- Hulu
Comedy Series
black-ish -- Hulu
Cobra Kai -- Netflix
Emily In Paris -- Netflix
Hacks -- HBO Max
The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Pen15 -- Hulu
Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish -- Hulu
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
William H. Macy, Shameless -- Showtime, Netflix
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Kenan Thompson, Kenan -- Hulu, Peacock
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill -- Hulu
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
Allison Janney, Mom -- Hulu, Paramount+
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish -- Hulu
Jean Smart, Hacks -- HBO Max
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks -- HBO Max
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks -- HBO Max
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Juno Temple, Ted Lesso -- Apple TV+
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
Jane Adams, Hacks -- HBO Max
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock
Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square -- Netflix
Oslo -- HBO Max
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia -- Lifetime (with cable subscription), Amazon (to rent)
Sylvie's Love -- Amazon Prime Video
Uncle Frank -- Amazon Prime Video
Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
I May Destroy You -- HBO Max
Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
The Underground Railroad -- Amazon Prime Video
WandaVision -- Disney+
Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You --HBO Max
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha -- Disney+
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision -- Disney+
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision -- Disney+
Hugh Grant, The Undoing -- HBO Max
Ewan McGregor, Halston -- Netflix
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- Disney+
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton -- Disney+
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton -- Disney+
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton -- Disney+
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown -- HBO Max
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision -- Disney+
Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Daveed Digg, Hamilton -- Disney+
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton -- Disney+
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton -- Disney+
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You -- HBO Max
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max
Tomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race -- Paramount+
Nailed It! -- Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race -- Hulu, Apple TV+
Top Chef -- Hulu, Peacock
The Voice -- Hulu, Peacock
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow -- PBS
Property Brothers: Forever Home -- Discovery+
Queer Eye -- Netflix
Running Wild with Bear Grylls -- Disney+
Shark Tank -- Hulu
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming -- Netflix
Below Deck -- Peacock
Indian Matchmaking -- Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked -- Hulu
Selling Sunset -- Netflix
Variety Talk Series
Conan -- TeamCoco.com
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central (with cable subscription)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- Hulu
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO Max
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert -- Paramount+
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max
Saturday Night Live -- Hulu
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside -- Netflix
David Byrne's American Utopia -- HBO Max
8:46 - Dave Chappelle -- Netflix/YouTube
Friends: The Reunion -- HBO Max
Hamilton -- Disney+
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote -- HBO Max
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart -- HBO Max
Boys State -- Apple TV+
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) -- FX on Hulu
The Social Dilemma -- Netflix
Tina -- HBO Max
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow -- HBO Max
American Masters -- PBS
City So Real -- National Geographic
Pretend It's a City -- Netflix
Secrets of the Whales -- Disney+
Animated Program
Big Mouth -- Netflix
Bob's Burgers -- Hulu
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal -- HBO Max
The Simpsons -- Hulu
South Park: The Pandemic Special -- HBO Max
Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots -- Netflix
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap -- Disney+
Once Upon A Snowman -- Disney+
Robot Chicken -- HBO Max
Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics -- Netflix
The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics -- Amazon Prime Video
The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics -- Netflix
Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics -- YouTube
WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics -- Disney+
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics -- Hulu, Peacock
See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.