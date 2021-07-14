How to Stream the 2021 Emmy Nominated Shows

The 2021 Emmy Award nominees have been announced. Ted Lasso and The Crown dominated the comedy and drama categories respectively. Amazon landed nods for The Boys as well as Barry Jenkins' The Underground Railroad. Pose's final season also made a good showing, nabbing a spot in the Best Drama category as well as acting noms for Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez. The most surprising nomination might be Netflix's Emily in Paris, which also made a splash at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

But you've probably read all about who has been nominated, right? What you want to know is how can you catch up on all of the nominated shows you haven't had a chance to check out yet. That's why TV Guide is here. Below is the list of Primetime Emmy nominees and where you can watch them.

The Handmaid's Tale, I May Destroy You, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Hulu, HBO, and NBC

Drama Series

The Boys -- Amazon Prime Video

Bridgerton -- Netflix

The Crown -- Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max

The Mandalorian -- Disney+

Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)

This Is Us -- Hulu



Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us -- Hulu

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max

Josh O'Conner, The Crown -- Netflix

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton -- Netflix

Billy Porter, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason -- HBO Max



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment -- HBO Max

Olivia Colman, The Crown -- Netflix

Emma Corrin, The Crown -- Netflix

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Mj Rodriguez, Pose -- Netflix (Season 3 not yet available)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max



Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown -- Netflix

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian -- Disney+

John Lithgow, Perry Mason -- HBO Max

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us -- Hulu



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown -- Netflix

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown -- Netflix

Emerald Fennell, The Crown -- Netflix

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Charles Dance, The Crown -- Netflix

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier -- Disney+

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country -- HBO Max

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian -- Disney+

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian -- Disney+



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown -- Netflix

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale -- Hulu

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched -- Netflix

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us -- Hulu



Comedy Series

black-ish -- Hulu

Cobra Kai -- Netflix

Emily In Paris -- Netflix

Hacks -- HBO Max

The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

The Kominsky Method -- Netflix

Pen15 -- Hulu

Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish -- Hulu

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix

William H. Macy, Shameless -- Showtime, Netflix

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+

Kenan Thompson, Kenan -- Hulu, Peacock



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Shrill -- Hulu

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

Allison Janney, Mom -- Hulu, Paramount+

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish -- Hulu

Jean Smart, Hacks -- HBO Max



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks -- HBO Max

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant -- HBO Max

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks -- HBO Max

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Juno Temple, Ted Lesso -- Apple TV+

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso -- Apple TV+



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method -- Netflix

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max

Jane Adams, Hacks -- HBO Max

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live -- Hulu, Peacock

Bernadette Peters, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist -- Hulu, Peacock



Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square -- Netflix

Oslo -- HBO Max

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia -- Lifetime (with cable subscription), Amazon (to rent)

Sylvie's Love -- Amazon Prime Video

Uncle Frank -- Amazon Prime Video



Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

I May Destroy You -- HBO Max

Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max

The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

The Underground Railroad -- Amazon Prime Video

WandaVision -- Disney+



Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You --HBO Max

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha -- Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision -- Disney+

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max



Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision -- Disney+

Hugh Grant, The Undoing -- HBO Max

Ewan McGregor, Halston -- Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton -- Disney+

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton -- Disney+



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Anthology/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton -- Disney+

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton -- Disney+

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown -- HBO Max

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision -- Disney+



Supporting Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Daveed Digg, Hamilton -- Disney+

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton -- Disney+

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton -- Disney+

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You -- HBO Max

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown -- HBO Max

Tomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit -- Netflix



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race -- Paramount+

Nailed It! -- Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race -- Hulu, Apple TV+

Top Chef -- Hulu, Peacock

The Voice -- Hulu, Peacock



Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow -- PBS

Property Brothers: Forever Home -- Discovery+

Queer Eye -- Netflix

Running Wild with Bear Grylls -- Disney+

Shark Tank -- Hulu



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming -- Netflix

Below Deck -- Peacock

Indian Matchmaking -- Netflix

RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked -- Hulu

Selling Sunset -- Netflix



Variety Talk Series

Conan -- TeamCoco.com

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah -- Comedy Central (with cable subscription)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! -- Hulu

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver -- HBO Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert -- Paramount+



Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show -- HBO Max

Saturday Night Live -- Hulu



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside -- Netflix

David Byrne's American Utopia -- HBO Max

8:46 - Dave Chappelle -- Netflix/YouTube

Friends: The Reunion -- HBO Max

Hamilton -- Disney+

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote -- HBO Max



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart -- HBO Max

Boys State -- Apple TV+

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) -- FX on Hulu

The Social Dilemma -- Netflix

Tina -- HBO Max



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow -- HBO Max

American Masters -- PBS

City So Real -- National Geographic

Pretend It's a City -- Netflix

Secrets of the Whales -- Disney+



Animated Program

Big Mouth -- Netflix

Bob's Burgers -- Hulu

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal -- HBO Max

The Simpsons -- Hulu

South Park: The Pandemic Special -- HBO Max



Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots -- Netflix

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap -- Disney+

Once Upon A Snowman -- Disney+

Robot Chicken -- HBO Max



Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside, "Comedy"; Bo Burnham, Music & Lyrics -- Netflix

The Boys, "Never Truly Vanish"; Christopher Lennertz, Music & Lyrics; Michael Saltzman, Lyrics -- Amazon Prime Video

The Queen's Gambit, "I Can't Remember Love"; Anna Hauss, Music; Robert Weinröder, Music; William Horberg, Lyrics -- Netflix

Soundtrack Of Our Lives, "The End Titles"; Marc Shaiman, Music & Lyrics -- YouTube

WandaVision, "Agatha All Along"; Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Music & Lyrics; Robert Lopez, Music & Lyrics -- Disney+

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, "Crimson Love"; Harvey Mason Jr., Music; Andrew Hey, Music; Austin Winsberg, Lyrics; Lindsey Rosin, Lyrics -- Hulu, Peacock



See the complete list of nominees at Emmys.com.